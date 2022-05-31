Opinion: What it means to graduate from an HBCU into the 'real world'

Selina, a lifestyle and experiential hospitality brand targeting millennial and Gen Z travelers, has opened Selina Union Market in Washington, D.C.’s Union Market neighborhood. The hotel—the seventh for Selina in the U.S.—expands Selina’s global portfolio to over 155 open and secured properties. Designed for digital nomads and modern travelers, Selina offers guests alternative ways to stay, play and work at their unique destinations around the world. Selina Union Market is the brand’s signature U.S. property, featuring all of the unique elements and offerings that makes Selina one of today’s most dynamic and forward-thinking hospitality brands.

