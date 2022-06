Gun control activist Igor Volsky criticized gun culture as racist and built on misleading ideas about masculinity while appearing on MSNBC’s "The Mehdi Hasan Show." On Sunday, guest host Ayman Mohyeldin spoke with Volsky on the National Rifle Association (NRA) proceeding with its annual convention following the Texas mass shooting that killed 19 students and two teachers. Because it featured prominent speakers such as Texas Sen. Ted Cruz and former President Donald Trump, Mohyeldin questioned whether the NRA had a hold over the Republican Party.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO