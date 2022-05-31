The Memorial Tournament Purse, Prize Money And Field

Reigning FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay returns to defend his title at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday and is joined by seven of the top-10 in the Official World Golf Ranking.

The American is looking to join Kenny Perry and Tiger Woods as players who have won three or more Memorial titles. Woods is the only player in history to defend the title having won in three consecutive years between 1999–2001.

Collin Morikawa , who lost out in a playoff to Cantlay last year, is in the field and is joined by Players Champion, Cameron Smith.

Jon Rahm returns to Muirfield Village after leading the tournament by six strokes following the conclusion of his rain-delayed third round last year. The Spaniard however, was forced to withdraw after returning a positive Covid-19 result.

According to the PGA Tour, Rahm was informed that he would be subject to contact tracing protocols after coming into close contact with a person who had tested positive for Covid-19. Rahm was permitted to remain in the field with the stipulation that he be tested each day and be restricted from using indoor facilities (clubhouse, locker room etc). He subsequently tested positive following his rain-delayed second round on Saturday morning but was out on the course competing in the third round when the result came in. The golfing god’s may tip one in the way of the 27-year-old this week.

World No.1 and Masters champion, Scottie Scheffler, and recently crowned PGA Champion, Justin Thomas, are not in the field this week. With the US Open just two weeks away, both have opted to take a rest. Jason Day, Rickie Fowler and Charles Howell III are among the sponsor exemptions along with 2012 FedEx Cup champion, Brandt Snedeker.

Rory McIlroy returns to action for the first time since the PGA Championship at Southern Hills. Despite an eight place finish, his second consecutive Major top-10, the Northern Irishman described his performance as "the one that got away." Although winless at Muirfield Village, the 33-year-old boasts four top-10 finishes and will be looking to capitalise on his return to form.

Muirfield Village, named after Muirfield, Scotland, where founder Jack Nicklaus won the first of his three Open Championship titles in 1966, remains one of the most iconic venues on the PGA Tour. It ranks among the finest venues in America and holds the distinction of being the only venue to host the Ryder Cup, Solheim Cup and Presidents Cup.

The lengthy design boasts penal rough that line the fairways so accuracy off the tee will be at a premium this week. The last two winners, Cantlay and Rahm, ranked third and fourth in the Strokes Gained Off The Tee category.

Similarly, with enlarged and deepened bunkers guarding the greens, distance control is off the essence. This combination has proved to be a perfect recipe for past champions in the likes of Jason Dufner, Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, Steve Stricker, Jim Furyk, Kenny Perry and K.J Choi. Five of the last eight Memorial Tournaments have been decided in a playoff so remain unsurprised if the event is decided in the fading Ohio light.

The Memorial Tournament is one of five tournaments given ‘invitational’ status by the PGA Tour and as such, has a reduced field of 120 players.

2022 Memorial Tournament Field

Abraham Ancer

Daniel Berger

Keegan Bradley

Ryan Brehm

Rafa Cabrera Bello

Patrick Cantlay

Cameron Champ

Stewart Cink

Wyndham Clark

Corey Conners

Joel Dahmen

Cam Davis

Jason Day

Bryson DeChambeau

Luke Donald

Jason Dufner

Harris English

Matt Fitzpatrick

Rickie Fowler

Doug Ghim

Lucas Glover

Lanto Griffin

Emiliano Grillo

Adam Hadwin

Brandon Hagy

Brian Harman

Lucas Herbert

Garrick Higgo

Harry Higgs

Bo Hoag

Charley Hoffman

Tom Hoge

Max Homa

Billy Horschel

Beau Hossler

Viktor Hovland

Charles Howell III

Mackenzie Hughes

Sungjae Im

Matt Jones

Chan Kim

Si Woo Kim

Chris Kirk

Kurt Kitayama

Patton Kizzire

Russell Knox

Matt Kuchar

Anirban Lahiri

Martin Laird

Nate Lashley

Danny Lee

K.H. Lee

Min Woo Lee

Marc Leishman

David Lingmerth

David Lipsky

Luke List

Adam Long

Justin Lower

Shane Lowry

Curtis Luck

Peter Malnati

Hideki Matsuyama

Denny McCarthy

William McGirt

Rory McIlroy

Troy Merritt

Keith Mitchell

Francesco Molinari

Ryan Moore

Taylor Moore

Jediah Morgan

Collin Morikawa

Matthew NeSmith

Joaquin Niemann

Alex Noren

Carlos Ortiz

John Pak

Ryan Palmer

C.T. Pan

Mito Pereira

Pat Perez

James Piot

J.T. Poston

Seamus Power

Andrew Putnam

Jon Rahm

Aaron Rai

Chad Ramey

Patrick Reed

Davis Riley

Patrick Rodgers

Xander Schauffele

Adam Schenk

Adam Scott

Laird Shepherd

Alex Smalley

Cameron Smith

Brandt Snedeker

Jordan Spieth

Scott Stallings

Brendan Steele

Sepp Straka

Robert Streb

Kevin Streelman

Adam Svensson

Hudson Swafford

Sahith Theegala

Cameron Tringale

Erik van Rooyen

Jhonattan Vegas

Camilo Villegas

Nick Watney

Danny Willett

Aaron Wise

Matthew Wolff

Gary Woodland

Brandon Wu

Cameron Young

Will Zalatoris

Where Is The Memorial Tournament Being Played?

2022 Memorial Tournament Prize Money Breakdown

Position Prize Money 1 $2,160,000 2 $1,308,000 3 $828,000 4 $588,000 5 $492,000 6 $435,000 7 $405,000 8 $375,000 9 $351,000 10 $327,000 11 $303,000 12 $279,000 13 $255,000 14 $231,000 15 $219,000 16 $207,000 17 $195,000 18 $183,000 19 $171,000 20 $159,000 21 $147,000 22 $135,000 23 $125,400 24 $115,800 25 $106,200 26 $96,600 27 $93,000 28 $89,400 29 $85,800 30 $82,200 31 $78,600 32 $75,000 33 $71,400 34 $68,400 35 $65,400 36 $62,400 37 $59,400 38 $57,000 39 $54,600 40 $52,200 41 $49,800 42 $47,400 43 $45,000 44 $42,600 45 $40,200 46 $37,800 47 $35,400 48 $33,480 49 $31,800 50 $30,840 51 $30,120 52 $29,400 53 $28,920 54 $28,440 55 $28,200 56 $27,960 57 $27,720 58 $27,480 59 $27,240 60 $27,000 61 $26,760 62 $26,520 63 $26,280 64 $26,040 65 $25,800

Who Won The 2021 Memorial Tournament?

Patrick Cantlay won the 2021 Memorial Tournament when he defeated Collin Morikawa in a playoff. The victory proved to be the catalyst for the American's season as he went on to claim two further victories and the FedEx Cup title.

How Much Is The Purse For The 2022 Memorial Tournament?

The field will be playing for a total purse of $12 million with the winner receiving $2,160,000.

As well as the financial riches, the winner will also receive 500 FedEx Cup points and a three-year exemption on the PGA Tour.