Remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath home in King, NC *AVAILBLE MID JULY 2022* - Fully remodeled 3 Bed 1 Bath in King convenient to Downtown King and US HWY 52. **Available mid July 2022* Renovated eat-in kitchen with all new stainless appliances including refrigerator, dishwasher, microwave and stove. New countertops, and tile backsplash. 16x14 deck, a new heat pump and engineered hardwood flooring throughout the main level. Storage building included. Double car carport. Full unfinished basement with lots of storage space and workbench.

KING, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO