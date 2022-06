A large portion of the 55 and over population are selling their homes at an incredible pace and transitioning to active adult or independent living retirement communities. A desire to live their best retirement, spurred by 2020 and 2021 circumstances, had many re-evaluating their futures, in addition to feverish real estate conditions, which created the urgency many needed as motivation. For seniors living by themselves and even many with partners, the lockdown reinforced the need to connect with others. Time with family and friends, simpler home maintenance schedules, healthy eating, and an active physical lifestyle became important parts of retirement.

WINSTON-SALEM, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO