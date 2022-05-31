ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SNAP Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card Benefits for June 2022

By Josephine Nesbit
 3 days ago
West Virginia’s SNAP is administered by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources but governed by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The DHHR distributes monthly benefits to Mountain State Cards , the state’s version of the EBT card.

See: Surprising Things You Can Buy With Food Stamps
Find: 25 Extra Grocery Costs You’re Probably Forgetting About

In West Virginia, SNAP eligibility is based on household size, income, assets and some household expenses. Most people must pass a gross income test and net income test. Certain deductions are applied to income, such as a 20% earned income disregard, child care costs, excess shelter/utility costs and court-ordered child support.

Your SNAP benefit amount is based on household size and countable income. Households with an elderly or disabled person are given special consideration.

If your SNAP application is approved, the DHHR will send you a West Virginia Mountain State Card that’s linked to your SNAP account. Your Mountain State Card works just like a credit or debit card and can be used to purchase SNAP-eligible food items at most grocery stores and some retail stores as well as participating farmers markets.

POLL: Have Gas Prices Affected Your Driving Habits?

Cash recipients can use their SNAP benefits for food purchases and get cash back. Funds can also be withdrawn from an ATM with the Quest logo. The first three withdrawals each month are free, but for each additional cash withdrawal, a $1 fee is taken out of your WV WORKS account. There may also be bank surcharges for using ATMs.

Benefits are deposited onto Mountain State Cards over the first nine days of every month, based on the first letter of your last name. Cash benefits are sent out on the first calendar day of every month.

Here’s when to expect SNAP benefit deposits to your Mountain State Card for June.

First Letter of Last Name Date Benefits available
B,X,Y or Z 1st
C or F 2nd
H,N or V 3rd
I,M,O or U 4th
Q or S 5th
A or W 6th
J,K or P 7th
D,E or R 8th
G,L or T 9th

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : SNAP Schedule: West Virginia Mountain State Card Benefits for June 2022

Comments / 2

