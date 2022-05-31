6 Ways You Can Turn Your Next Vacation Into a Splurge-Cation

Are you ready to level up your next vacation and turn it into a splurge-cation? From upgrading to TSA PreCheck to going on a group tour, spending just a little extra money can turn an ordinary vacation into a luxurious experience you'll never forget (and will likely decide to splurge more on in upcoming trips).

See how you can splurge on your next trip.

Upgrade To TSA PreCheck

Skip the long lines during the TSA screening process by applying for the TSA PreCheck program. All you have to do is visit the TSA PreCheck website to apply, pay the $85 fee and visit the nearest facility for taking fingerprints and other security measures necessary to confirm your identity.

In addition, you may be eligible for a TSA PreCheck fee credit if you have a specific travel credit card. Check your credit card details or look for cards that offer this reimbursement perk to cardholders.

Book a Nonstop Flight

Travelers looking to avoid layovers or worried about missing connecting flights may consider booking a nonstop or direct flight during their next vacation. This flight takes you to and from your desired airport destinations without any stops in between. Sit back, relax and enjoy the peace of mind, knowing you'll soon be arriving at the airport in the heart of your vacation destination.

Splurge on a Premium Rideshare

No matter how long the flight is, most travelers would prefer not to hunt down buses or shuttles once they arrive at the airport. Grab your checked bags and put your splurge toward a premium rideshare option to drive directly to your hotel in style and comfort.

Hire a Private Driver

Travelers interested in taking their transportation splurge up a notch may invest in a driver on their next vacation. This ensures they don't have to think about finding available rideshares or taxis. Instead, they can sit back and let the driver chauffeur them around town.

Splurge On a Group Tour

Chloe Scorgie, founder and author of Passport Down Under , is a frequent global traveler who recommends investing in group tours.

"What makes group tours a great splurge option is that they are often packed with once-in-a-lifetime experiences that will turn an average trip into a highly memorable experience," Scorgie said.

Scorgie uses the example of a group tour she once went on when visiting Vietnam. The tour group stayed at the house of a Vietnamese family and the family cooked authentic Vietnamese pancakes for everyone. Afterward, the group played traditional Vietnamese board games and slept in their family home.

This incredibly unique and unforgettable experience was organized through the group tour. It also helped provide the Vietnamese family with funds.

Unless you are a well-seasoned traveler or love to research a trip beforehand, specialized group tours are worth every penny, Scorgie said. They ensure you get the full experience, discover exclusive wonderlands and attractions and meet people from different backgrounds and cultures.

Stay at All-Inclusive Hotels

An all-inclusive hotel is the ultimate luxury splurge, especially if you stay at a 5-star resort.

Splurge on a suite when possible and take advantage of the hotel's offerings -- such as the spa, pool or restaurants. If you are able, ask for a room with a balcony so you may enjoy a beautiful view in the morning and relax on the balcony at your leisure.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : 6 Ways You Can Turn Your Next Vacation Into a Splurge-Cation