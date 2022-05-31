ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Caphe Roasters In Kensington Wowing Customers With Vietnamese Specialty Coffee

By Jan Carabeo
CBS Philly
CBS Philly
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KsHaG_0fva6szm00

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You might need a cup of coffee to get you going after the long holiday weekend. CBS3 has the perfect spot for a caffeine jolt in Kensington that is known as the first and only Vietnamese coffee roaster in Philadelphia.

Just feet away from SEPTA’s El train in Kensington awaits your next cup of coffee, but on J Street coffee is spelled “caphe.”

“Caphe means coffee in Vietnamese,” Thu Pham said.

Caphe Roasters is the only spot to specialize in Vietnamese coffee in all of Philadelphia.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Càphê Roasters (@capheroasters)

“Vietnamese coffee is prepared the traditional way, which is slow drip coffee over condensed milk,” Pham said. “You get a lot of nuttiness and earthiness and woodiness. So it gives you that “umph” that you want in the morning. You have a cup of that and it will literally keep you going all day.”

That jolt and flavor all come down to the beans.

Thu Pham is co-founder and owner of Caphe Roasters.

She sources all of her robusta beans from Vietnam and several other southeast and east Asian countries.

“Out most popular is our Vietnamese Espresso blend,” Pham said.

Pham opened this physical location for Caphe Roasters, complete with a tea bar and full kitchen in 2021. But only after building a following first through roasting coffee.

“This is my baby,” Pham said.

Her work here in the roastery is so popular that her Vietnamese coffee is now sold at retail locations across Philadelphia and the country.

You can still find her doing her own roasting, labeling and packing in Kensington up to 35 hours a week.

This is the definition of a small business.

“It also doesn’t feel like a small business because demand is so high which is great,” Pham said.

She’s even helping to boost other Asian-owned small businesses through space for pop-up shops.

The day CBS3 was at the coffee shop, environmentally conscious home goods shop “Blum” was on display.

“We all know each other and support each other,” Blum co-owner Minh Cao said. “I think that’s what is special about this community. I’m just appreciative of the Philly AAPI community.”

Collaboration and community make Caphe Roaster a one-stop-shop as a business with impact.

“We want people to have their senses activated when they’re here, so good food, good drinks, good vibes,” Pham said.

Caphe Roasters’ mission doesn’t stop there either. Pham also partners with the education nonprofit, 12 Plus. She donates a portion of her profits and hires Philadelphia and Camden school students to work in the shop.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 1: Marking Juneteenth With a Block Party

Juneteenth will once again be marking the start of the Wawa Welcome America festival that brings 16 days of family fun and learning to Philadelphia. Here's the free events you can expect to see on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Free Admission to African American Museum in Philadelphia. Wawa is partnering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Pennsylvania Restaurants, Bars Face Beer Shortage Due To Delivery Delays

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — For people looking to enjoy a beer at the bar, well the beverage of your choice might be out of stock and it could be that way for a little while due to delivery delays. At O’Neals Pub in Philadelphia’s Queen Village neighborhood, the flow of beer is slowing down. Managing partner Greg “Spoonie” Rand says if he ran out of a certain beer in the middle of the week, he used to be able to get another delivery the next day. Now he may have to wait until the following week. “You used to be able to order and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
westphillylocal.com

West Philly Porchfest returns this Saturday; Check out the map

West Philly Porchfest, the annual DIY music festival where anyone with a porch can host a show, is back this Saturday, June 4. The festival kicks off at Noon with most performances scheduled south of Baltimore Avenue from 40th to 54th Street. Then from 2 to 4 p.m., most shows will take place north of Baltimore from 42nd to 48th Street. Finally, from 4 to 6 p.m., most performances will be held north of Baltimore, from 48th to 52nd (see the full map here).
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Philly

Malnourished Stray Horse Found Wandering Streets Of Philly Now Rehabbing At Quakertown Rescue

QUAKERTOWN, Pa. (CBS) — The stray horse found wandering in Hunting Park this week is now being nursed back to health. The animal care and control team transferred the horse to a farm in Bucks County. “We like to have them out in the pasture, able to spread their legs and graze and be a happy horse,” executive director of Last Chance Rescue Jackie Burke said. Darien the house is making himself comfortable at his new home in Quakertown. He was found wandering the streets of Hunting Park earlier this week, but will now be rehabilitated at Last Chance Rescue. “He’s definitely going...
QUAKERTOWN, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Philadelphia, PA
Food & Drinks
County
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Food & Drinks
Philadelphia, PA
Restaurants
Local
Pennsylvania Lifestyle
City
Philadelphia, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Lifestyle
Local
Pennsylvania Restaurants
NBC Philadelphia

National Doughnut Day: Where to Indulge in the Philly Area

Friday, June 3 is National Doughnut Day! Here are a few spots in the Philadelphia area where you can take advantage of the free food, promotions or try a new treat from a local business to celebrate the delicious occasion. Duck Donuts. In stores on Friday, Duck Donuts is giving...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Then And Now: A Look At How Philly Pride Started And How Far It Has Come 50 Years Later

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — June is Pride Month across the country and this year, Philadelphia Pride celebrates its 50th anniversary. While the city is home to some of the nation’s first gay rights protests, Pride didn’t start until a few years later, and it was only after the LGBT community said enough is enough. While gay rights demonstrations at Independence Hall made history in the mid-’60s, it wasn’t until 1969 that Stonewall, a bar in New York City’s Greenwich Village, grabbed national headlines. “Police came in and basically raided the bar and terrorized us,” Mark Segal said. “It was unlike anything anybody in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

American Airlines’ Luxury Bus Service Adding New Routes From PHL Airport To Atlantic City, Allentown

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Starting Friday, American Airlines will be adding new routes from Philadelphia International Airport to Atlantic City and Allentown by transporting passengers in luxury coach buses. Lakshman Amaranayaka, American Airlines’ vice president of Philadelphia operations, said, if not for the coach buses, they wouldn’t have been able to provide direct service to Philadelphia for families living near the Jersey Shore and Allentown. “Now we can bring seamless service from those cities to Philadelphia and about the world,” Amaranayaka said. “We’re really excited to do that.” Passengers booked their tickets just like they would do for a regular flight, go through security...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Specialty Coffee#Coffee Roasting#Coffee Roastery#Coffee Beans#Food Drink#Caphe Roasters#Vietnamese#Septa#Asian
WHYY

‘The time is now’: Philly animal shelters seek volunteers and ‘forever homes’

Philadelphia is full of cats and dogs awaiting their forever home — and the time to help is now. “If you’ve been waiting for a time to bring an animal into your home, now is the time,” says Allison Lamond, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. “It is when you’re seeing so many animals coming into the shelters. Not only are we having a hard time, but shelters throughout the area, throughout the country are having a hard time.”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Kicks Off Pride Month With 1st Of Hundreds Of Events, Return Of Center City Sips

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Pride Month kicked off Wednesday and around the country, Pride flags are being raised to support and celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. Philadelphia is kicking off its Pride Month as well, and the month-long celebration began Wednesday as did summer-long Sips. Sips is like a citywide happy hour. Things are slowly picking up at the Uptown Beer Garden. Sips is put on by the Center City District to get workers to spend some time in the city after their workday. This is the first Sips in two years because of the pandemic, and Pride is also back after a two-year hiatus. “There’s...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Massive Flames At Port Richmond Junkyard Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massive flames, a lot of smoke and dozens of cars were ablaze in a junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 5 p.m. The black smoke could be seen for miles. Video from the Citizen app shows drivers going by were watching it on their commute. There is no word on what started the fire. It was placed under control at 5:35 p.m., according to officials.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Country
Vietnam
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Philly

National Doughnut Day: Where To Get Freebies, Deals, Special Flavors

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s National Doughnut Day. National Doughnut Day honors the Salvation Army women who served the pastry to soldiers during World War I, known as “doughboys.” Americans eat 10 billion donuts a year. Here’s where you can get deals, freebies, and special flavors on National Doughnutt Day:  Dunkin’ Donuts If you buy any beverage at Dunkin’ you get a free doughnut.  Krispy Kreme  Krispy Kreme is being a little more generous than Dunkin’. You can get any doughnut free on Friday, and you can get a dozen original glazed doughnuts for $1 with the purchase of any dozen or 16 count minis.  Federal Donuts Philly’s own...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Roots Picnic Returns To Philadelphia For First Time Since 2019 This Weekend

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Roots Picnic will return for the first time since 2019 this weekend in Philadelphia The two day event kicks off Saturday at The Mann Center. More than 60,000 fans will attend the two-day event. This year, there will be four stages spread throughout the expanded campus at The Mann. It’s going to be a great show.  Here’s some of the headliners:  Mary J. Blige will join forces on stage with The Roots in what’s being described as a “once-in-a-life time” set. R&B singers Summer Walker, and Philadelphia’s own Jazmine Sullivan will also perform. They are just a few of the artists taking the stage over the two-day festival. Click here to learn more about the lineup.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Duck Donuts specials for National Donut Day

Philadelphia (WPHL)- Franchise owner of Duck Donuts, Todd Rindruss, joined our Morning News show to give us the history of Duck Donuts, best sellers, specials for National Donut Day, and show us how to make some donuts. Every guest will receive a free cinnamon sugar donut from 7:00 am to...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS Philly

Philadelphia, PA
65K+
Followers
20K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 3 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Bringing you news, sports, weather, in Philadelphia.

 https://philadelphia.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy