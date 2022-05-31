Caphe Roasters In Kensington Wowing Customers With Vietnamese Specialty Coffee

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — You might need a cup of coffee to get you going after the long holiday weekend. CBS3 has the perfect spot for a caffeine jolt in Kensington that is known as the first and only Vietnamese coffee roaster in Philadelphia.

Just feet away from SEPTA’s El train in Kensington awaits your next cup of coffee, but on J Street coffee is spelled “caphe.”

“Caphe means coffee in Vietnamese,” Thu Pham said.

Caphe Roasters is the only spot to specialize in Vietnamese coffee in all of Philadelphia.

“Vietnamese coffee is prepared the traditional way, which is slow drip coffee over condensed milk,” Pham said. “You get a lot of nuttiness and earthiness and woodiness. So it gives you that “umph” that you want in the morning. You have a cup of that and it will literally keep you going all day.”

That jolt and flavor all come down to the beans.

Thu Pham is co-founder and owner of Caphe Roasters.

She sources all of her robusta beans from Vietnam and several other southeast and east Asian countries.

“Out most popular is our Vietnamese Espresso blend,” Pham said.

Pham opened this physical location for Caphe Roasters, complete with a tea bar and full kitchen in 2021. But only after building a following first through roasting coffee.

“This is my baby,” Pham said.

Her work here in the roastery is so popular that her Vietnamese coffee is now sold at retail locations across Philadelphia and the country.

You can still find her doing her own roasting, labeling and packing in Kensington up to 35 hours a week.

This is the definition of a small business.

“It also doesn’t feel like a small business because demand is so high which is great,” Pham said.

She’s even helping to boost other Asian-owned small businesses through space for pop-up shops.

The day CBS3 was at the coffee shop, environmentally conscious home goods shop “Blum” was on display.

“We all know each other and support each other,” Blum co-owner Minh Cao said. “I think that’s what is special about this community. I’m just appreciative of the Philly AAPI community.”

Collaboration and community make Caphe Roaster a one-stop-shop as a business with impact.

“We want people to have their senses activated when they’re here, so good food, good drinks, good vibes,” Pham said.

Caphe Roasters’ mission doesn’t stop there either. Pham also partners with the education nonprofit, 12 Plus. She donates a portion of her profits and hires Philadelphia and Camden school students to work in the shop.