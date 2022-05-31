ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buying Cars

Millennial Money: Don’t let your first car be a $30K mistake

ABC News
ABC News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L78nW_0fva6pLb00

Buying your first car is already an intimidating experience; in the midst of historic supply shortages, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed.

In March of this year, the average price of a used car was $27,246, according to Cox Automotive — an automotive marketplace and data company — or 28% higher than it was a year ago. With those price increases, monthly payments have also swelled. Average payments for used cars reached $488 in the last quarter of 2021, according to Experian. On top of that, the average loan term for used vehicles was just over 67 months, or more than five years.

For many, cars are a necessity. If you have little or no credit, no co-signer or just a limited budget, it can be easy to accept a loan that pushes your budget or binds you to a car for six, even seven years.

Not being ready before stepping onto a car lot can open the door to making a purchase you’ll later regret. Set your limits before you ever stop at a dealership; with the right preparation, you can keep your purchase from becoming a burden.

SECURE A LOAN

Your first step is calculating what loan payments you can afford and the total loan amount that’s within your budget.

Aim to keep your monthly loan payment below 10% of your take-home pay, and if you’re buying a used car, keep your loan term under 36 months. If you’re looking for a new vehicle, keep the term under 60 months. Limiting your loan term will save you money on interest and will lower the risk of your loan becoming upside-down — owing more than the car is worth.

Numbers in hand, start looking for a lender that will give you a loan. Getting preapproved for a loan before visiting dealer lots can give you a better negotiating position, keep you from going over budget and reduce what you pay in interest.

With little or no credit history — especially since you have not had a car loan before — your best shot at being approved for a loan at the lowest interest rate possible is to apply with a co-signer. But if that’s not a possibility for you, there are still financing alternatives available:

— One of the first places to look are banks and credit unions, particularly institutions that you have an established relationship with.

— Search your area for lenders with first-time buyer programs, which put conditions on the amount you can borrow and the vehicles you can buy but dispense with some of the credit requirements.

— You can also look for loans from online lenders that offer bad-credit auto loans, since they will often have low or no minimum credit scores. These loans can carry interest rates of over 25%, so a year after taking one on, you can try to refinance for lower rates.

PICK THE RIGHT CAR

Finding a cheap car used to be easy — or at least easier than it is now. If you have a $10,000 budget, your options are limited, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t options.

With a limited budget, most choices will be older, used cars, and that increases the annual cost to maintain your car. A 2021 Consumer Reports study found that 2016 model year vehicles cost $205 to maintain over the previous 12 months, while 2011 model year vehicles cost $430.

In addition to maintenance costs, there’s also fuel, insurance, registration and taxes that all add to the cost of owning a vehicle. As you search for a car, look into the cost of ownership, since it will differ from car to car.

The total cost of owning your vehicle, including your loan payment, shouldn’t exceed 20% of your take-home pay. Although some costs can’t be significantly reduced, you can minimize others — such as future maintenance, repairs and fuel — with the right car.

“The most important thing to look for is a car with good maintenance history,” Joey Capparella, a senior editor at Car and Driver, said in an email. “If the previous owner has taken good care of the car and can provide service receipts, that trumps other attributes such as the number of miles or the brand. One-owner cars are desirable for this same reason.”

Service and ownership history can sometimes be found through a service such as Carfax. Use this information, along with total mileage and the car’s age, to narrow down your search. When looking at vehicles for less than $10,000, the car with fewer miles will often be the better choice, if all else is equal.

Once you’ve settled on a car, take it for an extensive test drive, Capparella added, and pay attention to “the seating position, the visibility out of the windows, and the sound of the engine.”

If something about the car isn’t right for you, a different vehicle is likely a better choice, and don’t be afraid to be picky. You may not be buying the car of your dreams, but you could be living with your choice — and making payments on it — for years to come.

———————————————————————————————

This column was provided to The Associated Press by the personal finance website NerdWallet. Colin Beresford is a writer at NerdWallet. Email: cberesford@nerdwallet.com. Twitter: @Colin—beresford.

RELATED LINK:

How to Get a Car Loan With Bad Credit https://bit.ly/nerdwallet-how-to-get-a-car-loan-with-bad-credit

Comments / 0

Related
Fox News

These 5 used cars' trade-in values are skyrocketing

The stock market has been having a rough patch lately, but many Americans may have appreciating assets they're not aware of. Not in their bank or brokerage account, but in the driveway. A new survey from Cars.com found that the trade-in values for used cars and trucks from 2018-2021 remain...
BUYING CARS
Interesting Engineering

How much does a Tesla cost - Tesla cars price list

Tesla may have started its journey to manufacture affordable electric vehicles, but it proved to be a difficult task. In 2006, Elon Musk announced that he has a master plan for his electric vehicle company Tesla in a blog post. He said his long-term goal was to build a wide range of models, including affordably priced family cars. The master plan was to build a sports car, use the money obtained from the sports car to create an affordable car, and use that money to build an even more affordable car. He would provide zero-emission electric power generation while building affordable electric vehicles. He realized most of his master plan but looks like he failed to provide affordable EVs.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Credit Reports#Vehicles#Used Cars#Consumer Credit#Credit Score#Cox Automotive#Experian
CNET

The Total Cost of Owning an Electric Car Is Its Secret Weapon

This story is part of Plugged In, CNET's hub for all things EV and the future of electrified mobility. From vehicle reviews to helpful hints and the latest industry news, we've got you covered. If you're waiting for longer range, faster charging and lower sticker prices before buying an EV,...
CARS
Motley Fool

Soaring Inflation Is No Match for Home Depot

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Perhaps the hottest topic on investors' minds over...
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Toyota Is Having Problems Building Cars

Though many feel that life is returning to normal, Toyota's pandemic struggles aren't over. The automaker recently announced a reduction of its production numbers for June, citing the Chinese lockdowns and supply chain issues as significant obstacles. China is the largest auto market globally, and the country's factories manufacture a variety of automotive components. The country's severe lockdowns have multiple implications for the world's automakers.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Buying Cars
marketplace.org

Industry shakeup signals change for grocery delivery

One of the darlings of the early pandemic days, when people were too scared to leave their homes, was grocery delivery. Now, its future looks a little cloudy. The number of Amazon Prime members who buy groceries on the site is trending down, according to data from Coresight Research. And a bunch of those ultrafast delivery startups recently filed for bankruptcy. Meanwhile, Instacart plans to go public.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
CarBuzz.com

The Government Wants Heavy Trucks And SUVs To Pay More Tax

Next time you're sitting at a traffic light, look around. There's a good chance that you're sharing the light with at least a couple of pickup trucks. Sales of full-size pickups had a big-time decline in the first quarter of this year, but automakers still sold hundreds of thousands of the things. Some cities are fed up with big, heavy vehicles like full-size trucks, and one is preparing to do something about it. Washington D.C. council members are working toward implementing a hefty registration fee for owners of heavy vehicles.
WASHINGTON, DC
ABC News

ABC News

677K+
Followers
157K+
Post
369M+
Views
ABOUT

Straightforward news, context and analysis.

 https://abcnews.go.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy