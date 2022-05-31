ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Juancho Hernangomez: In Boston, players were a little selfish

Juancho Hernangomez: “I came from from Boston, where team-wise players were a little selfish, there was a lot of ego involved. Then after changing seven players, they’ve learned how to play and play very well with 7-8 (guys). That was the problem, there was no team-building away from the court.”

Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum: “There’s a lot of things we can take away from this. The series isn’t lost or won in Game 1. Credit to them. They played better than we did and they deserved to win. And they did.” -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / May 1, 2022

HoopsHype: What’s the best team you can build? Stan Van Gundy: That’s tough but I’ll go Doncic, Tatum, Bane, Poole and Robert Williams -via Twitter @realStanVG / April 17, 2022

Keith Smith: Jayson Tatum on Kyrie Irving: “Obviously we’ve talked and there’s some things that he told me he wish he could do, would’ve done differently.” When asked for details, Tatum said he didn’t want to get into that. -via Twitter @KeithSmithNBA / April 14, 2022

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Selfish#Hoopshype#Twitter Realstanvg
