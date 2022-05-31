Joe Lacob on Celtics: 'I want to kill them right now'

Despite the success, the Warriors’ three titles aren’t enough. “Boston was very important and those guys were very helpful. They’re friends to this day — not too close friends, though,” Lacob said. “I want to kill them right now, I’m going to be honest. I’m very competitive about this and I’m sure they are, too. It’s going to be a battle on the court and a little bit of a battle on the ownership level, too. We want to kill each other and we want to win, both teams. And they should.”

“We’ve now made six in 12 years. So, I love the 50-percent rate. Whether we’ll continue that, I don’t know.

“But I’m sure as hell gonna try.”

From the inside of Chase Center, to the outside at Thrive City, Lacob’s vision is coming true with the Warriors back to their winning ways. “Personally, I’m just as proud of Chase Center — personally, now — as I am with this team,” Lacob said. “I can’t even tell you how hard this was to get done. It took seven years, and in this city, it’s probably harder than any other city to do it. And as you know, it’s all been ballyhooed, it was all private money. Which to be honest with you, I’m proud of. We didn’t have to take money away from police and firefighters and so many social services. I think we’re all proud of that. -via NBC Sports / May 31, 2022

Lacob gives an upper hand to Boston in the Celtics-Lakers rivalry, while adding in his own Warriors history too. “I’ll give you a statistic that I think is just the most unbelievable statistic,” Lacob says. “The Celtics are great. Jerry Buss owned the Lakers for 33 years. Does anybody know how many Finals he made in 33 years? Sixteen out of 33 years. Now that is remarkable. We’ve now made six in 12 years. So, I love the 50-percent rate. Whether we’ll continue that, I don’t know. But I’m sure as hell gonna try.” -via NBC Sports / May 30, 2022

