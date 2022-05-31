ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Area Farmers Can get Drought Relief Money

By Jeff McMahon
103.7 THE LOON
103.7 THE LOON
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- Help is on the way for Minnesota farmers struggling with the effects of last year’s drought. The Agricultural Drought Relief Program through...

1037theloon.com

Comments / 0

Related
103.7 THE LOON

Date Set for MN Frontline Workers to Apply for COVID Bonuses

ST. PAUL -- It's under one week to the opening date for Minnesota's front-line workers to apply for COVID bonuses approved by the legislature after nearly a year of political wrangling. State Employment and Economic Development Commissioner Steve Grove advises, visiting frontlinepay.mn.gov ahead of time to get questions answered, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In Minnesota

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Industry
103.7 THE LOON

U of M Researchers Tackle Climate Change

ST. PAUL -- Minnesota winters are warming faster than almost any other state in the U.S. New research from the University of Minnesota published in the journal of Earth and Space Science makes some startling claims about weather changes over the next century. Researchers worked with the Minnesota Supercomputing Institute...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

5 Tips for Getting Better Gas Mileage

I almost started crying when I saw that gas was $4.59 a gallon in St. Cloud. I luckily have a Sam's Club membership and filled up my tank for $4.23 a gallon this week, but even with that discount, my wallet is definitely feeling the pinch at the pump. I...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Rainy May Has Impacts for St. Cloud Water Usage

The heavy rains in May has had numerous impacts on the St. Cloud water supply. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the impacts of the rainy May impacted all aspects of what they do with water in the community. Hodel says the additional rain can produce more power through their hydro plant but if they get too much flow at hydro they have to lower those gates to meet the requirements of their permit with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. She says we want high flows of water but not too high.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Is There Unclaimed Money Out There That Belongs to You?

The State of Minnesota has returned more than $6 million in unclaimed cash and property to Minnesotans that forgot or were unaware that it was theirs to claim. One in ten Americans has money or property that belongs to them, that they had no idea even existed. It could be an inheritance, money from an old bank account, leftover paychecks from an old job, or just about anything else you can think of.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Minnesota Legislature
103.7 THE LOON

5 Minnesota State Parks add ATV Wheelchairs

If you, or someone you know uses a wheelchair, up until now, state parks were mostly off limits. Just because there are a lot of places that wheelchairs wouldn't be able to move easily. Too many spots to get hung up on. The terrain at a state park wouldn't be a place you would have access to, until now. At least in five Minnesota state parks.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Banaian: 2 Things Could Drive the Gas Price Down

Gas prices in the St. Cloud area range largely from $4.19 to $4.34 as of Wednesday night. The possibility of seeing gas prices reaching $5,00 a gallon is very real this summer. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian says $5,00 a gallon gas could happen this summer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
103.7 THE LOON

Who Is Running for Office in the St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- The candidate filing period for the August 9th Primary Election closed on Tuesday. (The two GOP candidates will face each other in the August 9th primary) Melissa Bromenschenkel (D) House District 14A. Bernie Perryman (R) Tami Calhoun (D) House District 14B. Dan Wolgamott (I) (D) Aaron Henning (R)
SAINT CLOUD, MN
103.7 THE LOON

Boating safety tips for the weekend

ST. PAUL -- So far, two people have died on Minnesota waters this spring, and the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is expecting another busy weekend. The DNR reminds everyone that with boaters of every skill level on the water, it’s everyone’s responsibility to stay safe. Here are...
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Fleet Farm Honors Fallen Soldiers Monday

UNDATED – Fleet Farm is teaming with Taps For Veterans Memorial Day. All 47 Fleet Farm stores in Minnesota, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wisconsin will participate in a National Moment of Remembrance. All stores will pause at 3:00 p.m. Monday for a minute of silence followed by a bugler playing Taps.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

Water Levels Still High in Some Portions of the State

The water levels on our lakes, rivers and streams in Central Minnesota have gradually receded over the past couple of weeks but some areas of the state continue to struggle with high water levels. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says in the boundary waters area and Voyagers National Park water levels are still at record highs with some campsites and public access ramps under water. Schmitt says lake levels are extremely high with record water levels on Lake Kabetogama, Namakan Lake and Rainy Lake. He says some resorts in that area haven't even had the opportunity to open yet. Schmitt says have even pulled some kids out of school to help sand bag with the help of the National Guard.
MINNESOTA STATE
103.7 THE LOON

103.7 THE LOON

St. Cloud, MN
5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

103.7 THE LOON plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy