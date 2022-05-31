Area Farmers Can get Drought Relief Money

The heavy rains in May has had numerous impacts on the St. Cloud water supply. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the impacts of the rainy May impacted all aspects of what they do with water in the community. Hodel says the additional rain can produce more power through their hydro plant but if they get too much flow at hydro they have to lower those gates to meet the requirements of their permit with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. She says we want high flows of water but not too high.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO