Knoxville, TN

How Knoxville companies can attract recent graduates

WATE
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith many local college graduation ceremonies now behind...

www.wate.com

Comments / 0

WATE

TVA Lineman Rodeo coming to Sevierville

Linemen from throughout Tennessee are heading to Sevierville for the 2022 Tennessee Valley Lineman Rodeo. The event is meant to create pride in the trade and foster kinship between participants and attendees.
SEVIERVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Have you seen scorpions crawling near your home?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Are there scorpions in your backyard or under your house? If so, a University of Tennessee student wants to hear from you. Colby Sain, a UT Senior said she’s working with the American Museum of Natural History studying scorpions. Sain said she found one in...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Introduction to Disc Golf with Morristown

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WATE) – Craig Price, the director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Morristown gives us an introduction to Disc Golf ahead of their championship tournament this weekend. Morristown in Hamblen county are putting themselves on the map as the Disc Golf capital of Tennessee. This...
MORRISTOWN, TN
WATE

Wrestle with the Tennessee Smokies and more

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Smokies stadium stays busy in the summertime. On Friday, June 3rd fans of the King of Rock n’ Roll can be transformed back to his glory days with an Elvis Presley themed night, as the Smokies take on the Barons. The night will be full of Elvis impersonators and fan goers are encouraged to wear their bet Elvis look too.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Developer looking to build new ‘town’ in Powell

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) — Farmland continues to be eyed for development in Knox County. Planning commissioners will soon discuss a concept plan to build more than 1,100 dwellings off West Emory Road. The project includes apartments, homes, retail and green space. New life could be brought to the old Bell’s Farm. “Right now, we’re just […]
POWELL, TN
NewsBreak
Economy
WYSH AM 1380

Morgan native takes over RSCC’s Middle College program

A Morgan County native who has made education his career is the new director of Roane State’s Middle College program. Aaron Jones, former principal of the 400-student Wartburg Central High School, started his new position in May. He’s based at the community college’s flagship campus in Roane County and will be traveling throughout Roane State’s service area, meeting with high school students who are prospective Middle College candidates.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

Tennessee Tulips Co. flourishing in Clinton

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) – A store in the heart of downtown Clinton is hooking you up with some good scents and good folks who treat their customers like family. Tennessee Tulips Co., located at 338 Market Street in Clinton, specializes in making candles that are all-natural, essential oil-infused, and refillable. Each scent is named after a classic Southern saying such as “How’s Your Mom N’ ‘Em,” “Lord Willing and the Creeks Don’t Rise,” and “Country as Cornbread.” In addition to the assortment of candles and air fresheners, you can also purchase home décor items at the store courtesy of Fun CreaShans & Home Décor.
CLINTON, TN
WATE

Class action complaint filed over East Tennessee Children’s Hospital data breach

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A class action complaint has been filed against East Tennessee Children’s Hospital after the personal information of more than 400,000 patients was exposed in a data breach in March. According to the complaint filed Wednesday by a hospital patient and their parent, the personal information of approximately 422,531 patients was exposed […]
TENNESSEE STATE
saturdaydownsouth.com

Savion Herring, 6-foot-4 and 325-pound JUCO OL, commits to SEC program

Savion Herring, a massive interior offensive lineman, announced a commitment on Thursday to play in the SEC. Herring, who played at Monroe College and is originally from Irvington, New Jersey, committed to Tennessee after he had a reported 13 offers. While a part of the 2022 recruiting class, Herring is not rated by 247Sports. He is listed at 6-foot-4 1/2 and 325 pounds.
IRVINGTON, NJ
WBIR

Hamblen County granted $1.83 million for expansion project, local museum

HAMBLEN COUNTY, Tenn. — $1.83 million in state funding has been secured for improvements in Hamblen County. Representative Rick Eldridge (R-Morristown), Representative Jeremy Faison (R-Cosby) and Senator Steve Southerland (R-Morristown) made the announcement on Thursday, June 2. $1.75 million will go towards Morristown Utility System to relocate utilities for...
HAMBLEN COUNTY, TN

