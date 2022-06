Instead of hitting up a big chain like Panera or Bruegger's Bagels, you should consider visiting one of these local businesses in the Cleveland area. If you're on the east side, you should check out this bagel shop in University Heights. Bialy's has been around for decades, and when you try one of their bagels, you'll see why. Their bagels are huge and baked fresh, and come in a variety of flavors ranging from plain and blueberry to smoked sea salt rosemary and apple cinnamon. The mish mosh bagel - Bialy's take on the everything bagel - is highly recommended by customers.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO