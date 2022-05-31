Shrewsbury hospital: Man's bed death was avoidable, says coroner

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...

