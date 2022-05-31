ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Shrewsbury hospital: Man's bed death was avoidable, says coroner

By Long Reads
BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe death of a retired police officer who got his head trapped in a hospital bed was an avoidable accident, an inquest has concluded. Max Dingle, 83, of Newtown, Powys, died after he became stuck between the rails and mattress at the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on 3 May 2020....

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 3

Cheryl lynn
3d ago

how does that happen....this man deserved so much better than that...rest in peace

Reply
10
Related
BBC

Man died after mistakes at St Leonards hospital, inquest hears

A coroner has described the death of a man who was given the wrong medicine for a suspected stroke as "a complete tragedy" for his family. David Morton-Holmes, 55, was given "inappropriate" drugs by doctors at the Conquest Hospital in St Leonards, in February 2019, an inquest heard. He died...
HEALTH
BBC

Kidderminster man dies after serious chainsaw injury

A man has died after being seriously injured while using a chainsaw. Emergency services were called to Tower Close in Kidderminster, Worcestershire, at about 11:00 BST on Friday. Paramedics from West Midlands Ambulance Service said that it "quickly became clear that nothing could be done to save the man". The...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man and woman who stamped vulnerable man to death jailed

A man and a woman who murdered a charity shop volunteer with learning disabilities have been jailed for life. Lee Chugg and Jodie Swannick kicked and stamped on 60-year-old Stephen Fogg at his home in Wembury, near Plymouth in December while looking for alcohol or money to steal. The drug...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Tanning salon death: Woman in her 30s dies in Swansea

A woman in her 30s has died at a tanning salon in Swansea. South Wales Police said its officers were called to Lextan, on Carmarthen Road, Fforestfach, on Saturday afternoon by the ambulance service. The force said it was believed there were no suspicious circumstances surrounding the customer's death. Lextan...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital Bed#Shrewsbury#Hospital Trust#Australia
BBC

Donna Ockenden to visit victims of Shrewsbury maternity scandal

The author of a review into failing maternity services is to meet affected families to discuss her findings. Donna Ockenden's report in March found failures may have led to the deaths of more than 200 babies at Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH). The senior midwife will meet the...
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
The Independent

Man mauled to death by dog shouted ‘he’s got me’ during American Bully attack

A man who died after being bitten by a dog at a house in north Wales was said to have shouted “he's got me” and “I'm going” after the incident involving an American Bully on Monday. Police were alerted by ambulance staff just before midday after the man, named in media reports as 62-year-old Keven Jones, went into cardiac arrest at a property in Holt Road, Wrexham.Paramedics tried to save him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.North Wales Police said the dog, named Cookie-Doe, was “securely contained at the property and was euthanised by a vet at the...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Father and son are found NOT guilty of criminal charges for cutting off teenager's FINGER after he broke into their home to steal car keys

A New Zealand father and his son have been found not guilty of a string of criminal charges that saw a teenage home invader bashed and his finger cut off. William Burr and his son Shaun were found not guilty on all charges by a jury on Wednesday afternoon for a melee that broke out when a 17-year-old and his girlfriend broke into his property in King Country for the third time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Guardian

The man who killed a stranger with a single punch, and then turned his life around

Jacob Dunne loved getting into fights. Every weekend he and his friends would go into Nottingham city centre to start a ruck. One night in the summer of 2011, the 19-year-old threw a single punch. He immediately sensed it was different. There was no resistance, and the victim swayed back. “I knew something bad had happened as soon as I hit him,” he says today. Dunne didn’t hang around. Without a word to his friends, he fled the scene.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pictured: Woman dog walker, 41, who died along with her three golden retrievers while walking in Chelsea - as police quiz man, 26, for death by dangerous driving

A 41-year-old woman who died following a car crash in west London that also killed her three dogs has been named by the Metropolitan Police. Olivia Riley, from Suffolk, died on Saturday following the collision. Police said it appeared she was walking her three golden retrievers at the time of the incident.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Concern grows for missing 11-year-old twins

Police are searching for 11-year-old twins who have disappeared from their home.Gracie and Millie Bennett were reported missing shortly after 8.30pm on Tuesday and both their family and police are concerned for their welfare.The sisters, from Mountsorrel, Leicestershire, are described as white, around 4ft 8in and of slim build. They both have straight, dark brown hair below their shoulders.Can you help?Officers are tonight (Tuesday) searching for two 11-year-old girls missing from their Mountsorrel home – and are appealing for public help to find them.Read more: https://t.co/LrcTFNjPau pic.twitter.com/3E4qy6t0oW— Leicestershire Police (@leicspolice) May 10, 2022When last seen Millie was wearing a black...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Drunk mother, 28, who covered herself in GREASE while trying to escape police after leaving her children home alone to give friend a lift is handed driving ban and supervision order

A drunk mother-of-two who sparked a late-night police chase and was eventually found hiding in a car park trying to camouflage herself with anti-vandal paint has avoided jail. Magen Hendry, 28, was intoxicated when she left her front door ajar and her two young children asleep at her Stockton home at around 3am on October 25, 2019, Teesside Crown Court heard.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy