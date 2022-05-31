ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mentor Offers Residents Way More For Way Less: Best Places to Live

clevelandmagazine.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShort commutes and winding hiking trails make this suburb home to those who love both city and suburban life. A shorter commute, being closer to family and the appeal of a historic house were all too much to pass up for Bill and Grace Dull who, after 22 years in Madison,...

clevelandmagazine.com

clevelandmagazine.com

Buying the Perfect Bay Village Home: Best Places to Live

In the current Cleveland housing market, finding that forever-home takes patience and preparation. Cody and Carly Gessel have learned to be flexible. First, the pandemic forced their wedding plans to pivot from a large event with 120 guests to a small, carefully planned event that would allow 15 immediate family members to safely attend. Then, the heated housing market foiled their search for a place to plant roots. If anything, the last 18 months have taught the newlywed couple to prepare — and plan for change.
100.7 WITL

Lakewood, Ohio House For Sale Is A Giant Doll House

I'm not one to judge, but when I saw this house for sale on Zillow it instantly gave me creepy vibes and at the same time, made me feel like I was looking at a house made for someone who may like to dress up as baby. This Lakewood, Ohio home was built in 1901 and stands in a very nice neighborhood, and the architecture of the house is actually really unique and fun. But the interior, that is a whole other ball field.
LAKEWOOD, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

A Cleveland Real Estate Agent and Comic's Home Buying Advice: Best Places to Live

Marty Krieger offers advice and a sense of humor for dealing with the current housing market. This housing market is no joke — unless you’re a seller laughing all the way to the bank. We checked in with Marty Krieger, an agent with Russell Real Estate Services by day and comedian by night, for help on keeping one’s sense of humor in the face of rapidly escalating prices, low inventory and insane bidding wars.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

This Lakefront Canton Home has a 1,000-Square-Foot Closet

This "glam farmhouse" boasts 12,000 square feet in all on a 150-acre stretch in Jackson Township. The vision was born when Sandy and Jeff Doll happened upon a lot in their neighborhood on the private, 150-acre Lake Cable in Canton’s Jackson Township. “We wanted a place for our children...
CANTON, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Rocky River Is This Ohio Family's Dream Home: Best Places to Live

One global pandemic, two years, 40 showings, eight offers and six suburbs later, Terrance and Andrea Hudson finally found their starter home. Terrance and Andrea Hudson’s journey into their first house began with Burger King and a game of kickball. It was the summer of 2010, and the two...
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Best Places to Live: How We Did It 2022

Hours upon hours of research went into our annual assessment of ranking Cleveland's 77 suburbs. How We Rate: In the years that we’ve rated Cleveland’s suburbs, we’ve evaluated three major factors: safety, education and housing. We’ve added other qualities that make a suburb desirable such as public services, diversity and walkability. Scores are assigned to each suburb for every category used in the rankings. Those scores are based on the year’s available numbers. We then add up the category scores, weighting certain categories more than others. Safety and education, for example, are given more weight than property taxes, which is given more weight than environmental infractions. The Top 20 are those suburbs with the highest combined scores — in other words, the suburbs that perform best in all of the categories combined.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Editor's Column: How Families Find Their Fit in Cleveland

As we roll out this month's ranking of Cleveland's suburbs, editor Colleen Smitek reflects on what truly makes a city great. Just today, I found myself on a winding road lined with homes on large lots that ran along a river and took me past both a pretty little community park and a country club.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Bagels in the Cleveland Area

Instead of hitting up a big chain like Panera or Bruegger's Bagels, you should consider visiting one of these local businesses in the Cleveland area. If you're on the east side, you should check out this bagel shop in University Heights. Bialy's has been around for decades, and when you try one of their bagels, you'll see why. Their bagels are huge and baked fresh, and come in a variety of flavors ranging from plain and blueberry to smoked sea salt rosemary and apple cinnamon. The mish mosh bagel - Bialy's take on the everything bagel - is highly recommended by customers.
CLEVELAND, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Want free Cedar Point tickets?

**Related Video Above: Pay more for thrills: Why prices could be rising at Cedar Point.** SANDUSKY, Ohio (WJW) — In an effort to entice more people to donate blood in the upcoming months, the Red Cross is offering up free Cedar Point tickets. “Blood and platelet donations tend to decline during the summer months when […]
SANDUSKY, OH
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Cleveland

If you live in Cleveland and love to go to dinner with your friends or family, but don't know what restaurant to choose, here are 3 nice steakhouses that are great choices for both casual meals and special occasions. The food is absolutely delicious and the atmosphere is amazing, so you'll definitely want to come back, once you pay them a visit. Without further due, here are 3 nice steakhouses in Cleveland that truly know how to prepare a good steak.
CLEVELAND, OH
clevelandmagazine.com

Why This Strongsville Resident Downsized: Best Places to Live

Scott Beskur, a former Geauga County resident, is thrilled with his new move. Scott Beskur, 40, is happier and has more money in his pocket after downsizing from Auburn Township in Geauga County to his new home in Strongsville late last year. Why he moved: “I’m single. For somebody who...
STRONGSVILLE, OH

