Los Angeles, CA

Memorial Day Brings Record-High Gas Prices

KABC
 3 days ago

(Los Angeles, CA) — Los Angeles is seeing record-breaking gas prices this Memorial Day.

KABC

Oh-oh. You thought Biden was going to fix bridges–Apparently not.

(Los Angeles, CA) — A new report is revealing the most-traveled, structurally deficient bridges in Los Angeles. The American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s 2022 report found that nearly six percent of bridges in California “one of the key elements is in poor or worse condition.” It also found that Los Angeles is home to the state’s most-traveled bridges in bad condition. The top-three were Highway 101 over Kester Avenue in Sherman Oaks, Interstate 5 over Marietta Street in Boyle Heights, and State Route 134 over Pacific Avenue in Glendale.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Orange County 'Coastal Fire' chopper controversy

There was only one firefighting chopper in the air for the first hour of the Coastal Fire, which broke out last month in Laguna Niguel and destroyed 20 homes. Now many people are wondering why neither of the two sheriff's helicopters were used on the flames. RELATED: Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Laguna NiguelIt's like, I miss my house. I want to go to my house, but it just doesn't exist anymore," said Ramin Yazdi, whose home was destroyed in the fire. As the flames raced toward his Coronado Pointe community, the only water-dropping helicopter fighting the fire, for...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Laguna Nigel Goes Up In Flames

The Orange County Fire Authority and surrounding fire departments responded to a small brushfire that started around 2:45 pm on May 14, 2022 in Laguna Nigel, California. The fire quickly spread uphill towards Coronado Pointe where the fire found even more fuel. As of Tuesday, May 17, the fire was contained after the destruction of 20 homes and damage to 11 others. The fire burned a total of 200 acres. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at but residents have filed a lawsuit against SoCal Edison after they released a brief statement that indicating that grid activity was detected was near the area where the fire started. The fire season is beginning and expected to be even more destructive this year because of extreme drought conditions in much of California.
Voice of OC

Voters in Brea, Buena Park, Fullerton, La Habra, Placentia, Stanton and West Anaheim Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
ANAHEIM, CA
KABC

The water narcs are out patrolling to be sure you aren’t watering too much.

Local Water Districts Crack Down on Violations of New Water Restrictions. (Los Angeles, CA) — As California’s tough new water rules are implemented, local water districts are cracking down on violations of the new restrictions. In the Las Virgenes water district, inspectors are increasing patrols to find anyone who may be unknowingly — or knowingly — violating the new rules. Yesterday as the rules took effect, the water district began installing new flow restriction devices that reduce the flow of water. Those devices are only being used on homes that have used 150 percent of their water budget and have not answered calls or responded to fines.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Voice of OC

Voters in Costa Mesa, Irvine, Dana Point and Much of South County Are Picking a New County Rep. What Do the Candidates Say?

Editor’s note: Ahead of next week’s election, Voice of OC is publishing a series of candidate surveys for the various races. Click here to see all of the surveys. County supervisors are among the most powerful officials in Orange County, shaping decisions around law enforcement spending, mental health, homelessness and public health.
IRVINE, CA
City of Murrieta to Host 51st Annual Father’s Day Car Show

The City of Murrieta is excited to host its 51st annual Father’s Day Car Show Saturday, June 18, from 4 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. at the California Oaks Sports Park located at 40600 California Oaks Road in Murrieta. The classic Father’s Day Car Show is a great way...
MURRIETA, CA
Orange County Business Journal

Amazon Fresh Opens Third OC Location

Amazon.com Inc. announced it has opened an Amazon Fresh location in Huntington Beach, marking the company’s third grocery store in Orange County. The store is also the company’s 15th in Southern California. Unlike its Irvine and Fullerton stores, the Huntington Beach location will feature the company’s “Just Walk...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
With the Angel Stadium deal dead, what will Arte Moreno do next?

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Back to square one. After back-and-forth negotiations with various members of the Anaheim City Council through the past decade, Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno thought he had a deal in place to buy the city-owned 150-acre Angel Stadium and its surrounding parking lots. Moreno’s real...
ANAHEIM, CA

