Memorial Day Brings Record-High Gas Prices

The Orange County Fire Authority and surrounding fire departments responded to a small brushfire that started around 2:45 pm on May 14, 2022 in Laguna Nigel, California. The fire quickly spread uphill towards Coronado Pointe where the fire found even more fuel. As of Tuesday, May 17, the fire was contained after the destruction of 20 homes and damage to 11 others. The fire burned a total of 200 acres. The cause of the fire is still undetermined at but residents have filed a lawsuit against SoCal Edison after they released a brief statement that indicating that grid activity was detected was near the area where the fire started. The fire season is beginning and expected to be even more destructive this year because of extreme drought conditions in much of California.

14 HOURS AGO