ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Study shows negative effect of inappropriate antibiotics on kids and resulting costs

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dan Gray
WANE 15
WANE 15
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lqhJa_0fva1oxZ00

ST. LOUIS ( KTVI ) – A new study from Washington University in St. Louis says inappropriate antibiotics cause serious medical conditions for children, resulting in at least $74 million in excess health care costs in the United States.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, antibiotics “ONLY treat certain infections caused by bacteria.”

Even so, antibiotics are a common prescription for children.

“There is a general sense that antibiotics are benign, but, in fact, antibiotics are not benign,” said Dr. Anne Mobley Butler, an epidemiologist and assistant professor of infectious diseases at Washington University.

Past studies looked at a few hundred children and their antibiotic use, while Washington University researchers looked at 2.8 million children in the U.S. They examined insurance company claims to determine the cost of excess care and the negative side effects on children.

“The children who received inappropriate antibiotics had a higher risk of several complications, including skin rash, diarrhea … and a dangerous intestinal infection,” Butler said.

Drug overdose deaths hit record during pandemic. Why?

Children who were prescribed unsuitable antibiotics in outpatient settings such as doctors’ offices and urgent care centers were up to eight times more likely to develop complications.

“For influenza, we only saw about 4% of children receive antibiotics inappropriately. For bronchitis, we saw that 70% of children received antibiotics inappropriately,” Butler said.

The bottom line of the study is more education is needed for doctors and health care professionals in outpatient settings on guidelines for prescribing antibiotics and that parents should question pediatricians about their prescriptions

“When parents bring their children to the pediatrician’s office with a common bacterial or viral infection, they should feel empowered to ask questions and say my understanding is that we don’t need antibiotics for viral infection,” Butler said.

Many hospitals have stewardship programs for doctors and health care workers to learn about the appropriate use of antibiotics. Such programs are less common in outpatient settings.

The CDC says there are some common bacterial infections that don’t need antibiotics, including many sinus infections and some ear infections, since those ailments typically get better on their own.

“Taking antibiotics when they’re not needed won’t help you, and their side effects can still cause harm,” the CDC stated.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.

Comments / 0

Related
RFT (Riverfront Times)

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones Tests Positive for COVID-19

Mayor Tishaura Jones announced today that she has tested positive for COVID-19 after a day of public appearances. Yesterday afternoon, Mayor Jones found out that she had been exposed to COVID-19, cancelled all of her evening appearances and took a COVID test. She tested positive on an antigen test and a subsequent PCR test, according to a statement. Mayor Jones is asymptomatic and fully vaccinated and boosted.
KMOV

St. Louis health officials hold virtual town hall on COVID-19

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- St. Louis health officials will update the public Wednesday evening on the current state of COVID-19 in the local community. The public is invited to attend the virtual town hall event that begins at 6:30 p.m. Anyone can attend but must register online beforehand.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Medical marijuana cards offered at Union Station expo

ST. LOUIS – Union Station will hold a Consumer Cannabis Exposition Friday and Saturday. There will be an opportunity for people to receive Missouri and Illinois marijuana medical patient card certification, celebrity chef cooking demonstrations, glass blowing artisans, and consumer cannabis products on display by Midwest 50 cannabis companies. Click here to get a free […]
UNION, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Health
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Health
KSDK

Sleep dilemma: You’re in denial about your mental health

ST. LOUIS — It can be difficult for people to get appropriate treatment for insomnia because the real issue is that they’re clinically anxious or depressed, and they’re in denial about it, according to Mark Muehlbach, director of the Insomnia Center at the Clayton Sleep Institute. “Unfortunately,...
CLAYTON, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antibiotics#Bacteria#Cdc#Influenza#Ktvi#Washington University
Y101

A Website claims they found the Best Donuts in all of Missouri

Yelp has ranked the Top 100 Best Donut Shops in the US, and there is one shop in Missouri that makes the top 25 of this list and their donuts sound absolutely delicious!. Donuts are just the best, especially when you get them from a donut shop that lives, breaths, and sleeps donuts, and according to a ranking released by Yelp if you want the best donuts in Missouri you have to go to St. Louis to a place called Pharaoh's Donuts.
MISSOURI STATE
KMOV

North St. Louis non-profit transforming lives of neighbors by instilling confidence, self-sufficiency

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Maurice Goree grew up in the Mark Twain neighborhood of north St. Louis, unsure of what his future may hold. “I had a good upbringing, but when mom’s at work you go outside and those people you hang with and look up to can be a bad influence,” Goree said. “I see it now as broken love, people just out there trying to survive.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
5 On Your Side

Imo's covering adoption fees at Stray Rescue this month

ST. LOUIS — If you’ve been wanting to adopt a dog or cat but haven’t been able to swing the adoption fee, you’re in luck!. Stray Rescue of St. Louis said it is, “rescuing animals in need non-stop” and the shelter is “beyond maximum capacity.” For the 6th year in a row, Imo’s Pizza is lending a helping hand by covering adoption fees for adult animals through the month of June.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Awesome 92.3

A State Park In Missouri Is In Running For The Best In Camping

I have an extended family member who likes to take a ride in his RV. If he could ever keep his RV running, he would love to travel the Show Me State. There a quite a lot of State Parks with some beautiful scenery and have great places to camp, and sleep in your RV. One of those State Parks in Johnson Shut-In State Park and it is in the running for the best State Park.
SEDALIA, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Review: St. Louis' The Kitchen Perfects Chinese, Vietnamese and Thai Standbys

The kitchen is the heart of the home. It is where the family congregates, investigating dishes being cooked and sharing the day's events. Where secret ingredients are divulged and beloved recipes are passed down. It is where we nourish our souls and our relationships, creating meals and memories. With only four tables and an order counter, the constant bustle of customers and orders steadily flowing in and out of its doors, the restaurant that sisters Mary Nguyen and Kristin Liu have created maintains a similar vibe to that of the idyllic home kitchen. Naming that restaurant the Kitchen (14065 New Halls Ferry Road, 314-831-9292) couldn't have been more natural.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RFT (Riverfront Times)

Nelly’s Former Mansion Owned by Alleged Cult

A church accused of being a cult is the new owner of the crumbling Wildwood mansion previously owned by rap superstar Nelly. According to St. Louis County property records, the St. Louis-based Kingdom of God Global Church bought the 10,000 square foot, Tuscan-style pad near Hidden Valley last year. It is hardly the church's only high-value holding in the area.
CHESTERFIELD, MO
KMOV

St. Louis families to receive free food at local YMCAs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis families will receive free boxes of produce containing 50 servings of fruits and vegetables starting May 31, 2022. Each family is set to get a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from Partnership for a Healthier America (PHA) and the Gateway Region YMCA through PHA’s national ‘Good Food for All’ program. The program is to fight food insecurity and create equitable access to healthy and sustainable food.
WANE 15

WANE 15

8K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Fort Wayne area's most trusted and comprehensive news source https://www.wane.com/

 https://www.wane.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy