Monday’s Rain Total in St. Cloud, May Now 5th Wettest
ST. CLOUD -- We picked up another .77 of an inch of rain in St. Cloud Monday during two rounds of strong storms....1390granitecitysports.com
ST. CLOUD -- We picked up another .77 of an inch of rain in St. Cloud Monday during two rounds of strong storms....1390granitecitysports.com
1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0