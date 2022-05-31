ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Monday’s Rain Total in St. Cloud, May Now 5th Wettest

By Jim Maurice
1390 Granite City Sports
1390 Granite City Sports
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

ST. CLOUD -- We picked up another .77 of an inch of rain in St. Cloud Monday during two rounds of strong storms....

1390granitecitysports.com

Comments / 0

Related
1390 Granite City Sports

Rainy May Has Impacts for St. Cloud Water Usage

The heavy rains in May has had numerous impacts on the St. Cloud water supply. Tracy Hodel is the Public Works Director for the city of St. Cloud. She says the impacts of the rainy May impacted all aspects of what they do with water in the community. Hodel says the additional rain can produce more power through their hydro plant but if they get too much flow at hydro they have to lower those gates to meet the requirements of their permit with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. She says we want high flows of water but not too high.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Cloud, MN
City
Saint Cloud, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

5 Minnesota State Parks add ATV Wheelchairs

If you, or someone you know uses a wheelchair, up until now, state parks were mostly off limits. Just because there are a lot of places that wheelchairs wouldn't be able to move easily. Too many spots to get hung up on. The terrain at a state park wouldn't be a place you would have access to, until now. At least in five Minnesota state parks.
MINNESOTA STATE
1390 Granite City Sports

Banaian: 2 Things Could Drive the Gas Price Down

Gas prices in the St. Cloud area range largely from $4.19 to $4.34 as of Wednesday night. The possibility of seeing gas prices reaching $5,00 a gallon is very real this summer. St. Cloud State Dean, School of Public Affairs and Economics professor King Banaian joined me on WJON. He says $5,00 a gallon gas could happen this summer.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

How Long $1,000,000 In Retirement Will Last You In Minnesota

There are a lot of us that wonder if we will ever be able to retire. It's tough to build up enough retirement cash to even make the thought realistic. A million dollars sounds like a pretty substantial amount of cash but with no more income coming in, it really isn't that much. How long you could expect one million dollars to last, in retirement, all depends on which state you live in.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain Total
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
1390 Granite City Sports

UPDATE: 2nd St. Cloud Murder Suspect Arrested in Chicago

ST. CLOUD -- St. Cloud Police now say an arrest has been made for the second man charged in a fatal shooting in south St. Cloud last week. Authorities say 42-year-old Alphonso Cotto had been evading police since the homicide on May 24th. Cotto and 52-year-old Paul Coleman are each charged with one count of aiding and abetting 2nd-degree murder. Cotto was found and arrested by Chicago Police on Saturday. He'll be extradited back to Stearns County to face the murder charge. Coleman is being held in the Stearns County Jail.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

High School Baseball Results: June 2

(Kade Lewis went 4-4 with 2 RBIs, Jacob Merrill went 3-3 with 2 doubles and Blake Haus went 2-3 with 3 RBIs for Sartell. Sartell will play top seeded STMA next Tuesday in the winners bracket at 4:30pm) Bemidji 11, St. Cloud 8. (St. Cloud is eliminated from the tournament)
SARTELL, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

Is This The Last Payphone In St. Cloud (Or Even Central MN)?

The last payphone in New York City was removed earlier this week. In 1999, there were over 2,000,000 payphones in NYC alone, but only 200,000 in the entire country as of 2018. It seems almost impossible for anyone my age or older to believe that payphones are completely a thing of the past. How many times in your life did you depend on a payphone whether for an emergency or just to talk to someone when you were more than ten feet away from your home? They would even have a handy-dandy phonebook right by it so you could look up the number you needed!
SAINT CLOUD, MN
1390 Granite City Sports

1390 Granite City Sports

St. Cloud, MN
6K+
Followers
5K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

1390 Granite City Sports has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy