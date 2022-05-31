A lost Carlos Kleiber track has turned up

Impressions from our rehearsals at the Musikverein Wien for the upcoming European Tour with Andris Nelsons!. We look forward to performing compositions by Sofia Gubaidulina, Dmitri Schostakowitsch, and Antonín Dvořák on our first stop in Prague tonight!. photo (c) Filip Waldmann/VPO.
Among thousands of composers who were banned and oppressed by the Nazis, the case of Hans Winterberg is seriously peculiar. A German-speaking Prague Jew, Winterberg fled after the war to Bavaria, where he received an icy welcome. He lived there in virtual oblivion until his death in 1991…. And...
Prague’s national theatre is flying a black banner to commemorate one of its most popular singers, the contralto Lenka Šmídová. Lenka died suddenly, aged 60. She was outstanding in Dvorak, Smetana and Martinu.
Decca is proud to announce the signing of US composer Carlos Simon and the release of his new album Requiem for the Enslaved. The title work sees Simon infuse the traditional Catholic requiem with music from African American spirituals to create a haunting piece for chamber ensemble and spoken word.
The death has been reported of the German conductor Kai Bumann. Berlin born, he was music director in Detmold, moving in 1997 to Krakow, where he made a lasting impression. He conducted one opera every season at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin.
The death has been announced of Evgenia Chugaeva, a professor at the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire with a private teaching practice in Vienna. She was considered to be an authentic representative of the Russian violin school.
The composer Valentin Silvestrov is among 12 artist refugees who will receive a 1,500 Euros monthly salary from the state of Bavaria. Silvestrov, 84, had a difficult escape from Kyiv in March. The composer Oleksii Nikolaiev will receive the same salary,as will arts administrators Julia Ovtcharenko and Bohan Diedushkin.
