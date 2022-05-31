ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A lost Carlos Kleiber track has turned up

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHe’s conducting the Schumann piano concerto at the...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

Slipped Disc

Andris Nelson goes on tour with his third orchestra

Impressions from our rehearsals at the Musikverein Wien for the upcoming European Tour with Andris Nelsons!. We look forward to performing compositions by Sofia Gubaidulina, Dmitri Schostakowitsch, and Antonín Dvořák on our first stop in Prague tonight!. photo (c) Filip Waldmann/VPO.
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Death of a US pianist, 72

The concert pianist Susan Svrček died yesterday of cancer. In addition to a busy recital career, she was chair of piano Department and chamber music at the Pasadena Conservatory of Music.
PASADENA, CA
Slipped Disc

Was this composer worth waiting for?

Among thousands of composers who were banned and oppressed by the Nazis, the case of Hans Winterberg is seriously peculiar. A German-speaking Prague Jew, Winterberg fled after the war to Bavaria, where he received an icy welcome. He lived there in virtual oblivion until his death in 1991…. And...
MUSIC
Slipped Disc

Czechs fly black flag for late contralto

Prague’s national theatre is flying a black banner to commemorate one of its most popular singers, the contralto Lenka Šmídová. Lenka died suddenly, aged 60. She was outstanding in Dvorak, Smetana and Martinu.
WORLD
Slipped Disc

Label news: Decca takes on requiem for slaves

Decca is proud to announce the signing of US composer Carlos Simon and the release of his new album Requiem for the Enslaved. The title work sees Simon infuse the traditional Catholic requiem with music from African American spirituals to create a haunting piece for chamber ensemble and spoken word.
LOUISIANA STATE
Slipped Disc

Barenboim cancels opera night

The music director of Berlin’s Staatsoper unter den Linden has withdrawn from Elektra on June 11. The good news is that he is down to conduct again on the 15th. Thomas Guggeis is on standby.
PERFORMING ARTS
Slipped Disc

Maestro dies, 60

The death has been reported of the German conductor Kai Bumann. Berlin born, he was music director in Detmold, moving in 1997 to Krakow, where he made a lasting impression. He conducted one opera every season at the Deutsche Oper in Berlin.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Mourning for Russian violin teacher

The death has been announced of Evgenia Chugaeva, a professor at the Tchaikovsky Conservatoire with a private teaching practice in Vienna. She was considered to be an authentic representative of the Russian violin school.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

Bavaria pays wages to Ukrainian composer

The composer Valentin Silvestrov is among 12 artist refugees who will receive a 1,500 Euros monthly salary from the state of Bavaria. Silvestrov, 84, had a difficult escape from Kyiv in March. The composer Oleksii Nikolaiev will receive the same salary,as will arts administrators Julia Ovtcharenko and Bohan Diedushkin.
ENTERTAINMENT
Slipped Disc

The Met picks new principal horn

After three days of auditions, the Metropolitan Opera has promoted Brad Gemeinhardt to principal horn. He was third horn for some years and was recently chair of the players’ committee.
PERFORMING ARTS

