Mental Health

Threat reversal learning and avoidance habits in generalised anxiety disorder

By Clark Roberts
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAvoidance and heightened responses to perceived threats are key features of anxiety disorders. These disorders are characterised by inflexibility in dynamically updating behavioural and physiological responses to aversively conditioned cues or environmental contexts which are no longer objectively threatening, often manifesting in perseverative avoidance. However, less is known about how anxiety...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mental Disorder#Social Anxiety#Anxiety Disorders#Pavlovian#Scr
