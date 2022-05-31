North Fond du Lac School District seeking new superintendent amid Sadoff's departure

NORTH FOND DU LAC - The School District of North Fond du Lac is looking for a new superintendent.

Fond du Lac Area Foundation hired current superintendent Aaron Sadoff as executive director, effective Jan. 1, after Sadoff served the district for 16 years.

The North Fond du Lac School Board will work with a CESA 6 team to find someone new for the role, and posted the position Friday on Wisconsin Education Career Access Network and the Wisconsin School Leadership Center.

The board welcomes input from families, staff and community members on what skills, values, experience and priorities they'd like to see in the next superintendent.

If the board members are satisfied with the applicants after June 9, they will interview three finalists June 20.

