Philadelphia, NY

'No place for a horse': Animal control rescues horse found abandoned on streets of Philadelphia

By Steve Keeley, FOX 29 Staff
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePHILADELPHIA - A horse that was abandoned in the streets of Philadelphia is now in need of a new home. The horse was found wandering down Darien Street in...

WHYY

‘The time is now’: Philly animal shelters seek volunteers and ‘forever homes’

Philadelphia is full of cats and dogs awaiting their forever home — and the time to help is now. “If you’ve been waiting for a time to bring an animal into your home, now is the time,” says Allison Lamond, the volunteer and community outreach coordinator for PAWS, the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society. “It is when you’re seeing so many animals coming into the shelters. Not only are we having a hard time, but shelters throughout the area, throughout the country are having a hard time.”
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Firefighters Battle Massive Flames At Port Richmond Junkyard Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Massive flames, a lot of smoke and dozens of cars were ablaze in a junkyard fire in Philadelphia’s Port Richmond section Thursday. Chopper 3 was live over the scene at Aramingo Avenue and Wheatsheaf Lane around 5 p.m. The black smoke could be seen for miles. Video from the Citizen app shows drivers going by were watching it on their commute. There is no word on what started the fire. It was placed under control at 5:35 p.m., according to officials.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Police Identify Missing Swimmer In Wildwood As Delaware County Teenager

WILDWOOD, N.J. (CBS) — Authorities have identified a swimmer who went missing in Wildwood Tuesday as a teenager from Delaware County, Pennsylvania. Wildwood police say 19-year-old Alfred Williams is still missing. Williams is presumed dead, and police say the search has turned into a recovery mission. UPDATE: Police identify 19-year-old Alfred Williams of Drexel Hill as the swimmer who went missing in Wildwood on Tuesday afternoon. Officials conducted an exhaustive search, but never had a visual on him. His body has not been recovered. pic.twitter.com/OSn1FBfcOO — Madeleine Wright (@MWrightReports) June 2, 2022 The search began around 4 p.m. Tuesday after a bystander called 911 saying he spotted two swimmers struggling in the water. “He reported a swimmer approximately 200 yards out, was quickly spotted. Another male swimmer was approximately 125 yards out,” Wildwood Fire Chief Ernie Troiano III said Wednesday. Wildwood firefighters split up into two teams and pulled the swimmers to safety. A third swimmer got out on his own, but authorities never had a visual of the fourth swimmer.
WILDWOOD, NJ
Swimmer who went missing off New Jersey coast identified

WILDWOOD, N.J. - Authorities say a swimmer from Philadelphia who went missing in the ocean off the coast of New Jersey was not found after an exhaustive search. The Wildwood Police Department said 19-year-old Alfred Williams was among a group of four swimmers who needed to be rescued from the water last Tuesday.
WILDWOOD, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Wawa Welcome America Day 1: Marking Juneteenth With a Block Party

Juneteenth will once again be marking the start of the Wawa Welcome America festival that brings 16 days of family fun and learning to Philadelphia. Here's the free events you can expect to see on Sunday, June 19, 2022. Free Admission to African American Museum in Philadelphia. Wawa is partnering...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

CBS3 Mysteries: 15 Years Later, Eric Woods’ Family Doesn’t ‘Have Any Hope’ Murder Will Be Solved

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  Aug. 1, 2007. This date is forever etched in the heart and mind of a local mother. It was the last day she saw her son alive. Fifteen years later, she needs your help to find her son’s killer. It was a sweltering summer night, and Eric Woods was leaving to play basketball. “His favorite thing was basketball, and he loved people,” Monique Irvis said. Out the door of his South Philadelphia home he went. Irvis remembers that final conversation. “I felt bad because I fussed at him before he left because I was like, ‘don’t forget to come back and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Trust Fund Heir Found Dead in Arboretum, Boyfriend Charged With Murder

For nearly three years, Rashid Young's family wondered why he vanished suddenly from his Pottstown, Pennsylvania apartment in August 2019. They recently hired a private investigator to try figuring out what happened to Young. After prompting by the P.I., Montgomery County detectives uncovered a trail of evidence that led them...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox5ny.com

Serial shoe snatcher targets women on city streets

NEW YORK - A serial shoe snatcher is stealing shoes off of women walking on the streets of New York City. The NYPD says he has struck at least three times since the beginning of the year. The man takes one shoe and flees, according to cops. On Jan. 24...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

Pennsylvania police hunt for suspect after 'targeted' shooting at nail salon, reports say

PITTSTON TWP, Pa. - Police in Pittston Township, Pennsylvania are responding to a shooting at a nail salon near a Walmart Supercenter, according to police and local reports. At least one person was shot in the vicinity of the store, which is off State Route 315. Pennsylvania State Police said several shots were fired and described the shooting as an "attempted homicide." Authorities are actively looking for the shooter. Police later said they believe there is no danger to the public at large.
PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Deadly Police Shooting of Woman in Malvern Was Justified, Officials Say

Investigators say police were justified in shooting and killing a woman who was allegedly armed with a gun outside her Chester County home while having a mental health crisis last month. Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan announced Thursday that detectives completed their investigation of the May 19 shooting in...
MALVERN, PA
Main Line Media News

Montgomery County homeless shelter to close June 30 as lease runs out

NORRISTOWN — A facility dedicated to serving adults in Montgomery County experiencing homelessness will soon find itself without a home. The Coordinated Homeless Outreach Center, situated in Building 9 on the grounds of the Norristown State Hospital, is located within an 68-acre parcel that is set to be conveyed from the state to the Municipality of Norristown. The organization will close its doors when its lease officially ends on June 30.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

