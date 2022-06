(Cascade, Iowa) -- One person is dead after a fire in downtown Cascade in eastern Iowa. First responders received reports of the fire around 9:00 Wednesday night. Crews say they were able to put the fire out, but the building was a total loss with damage estimated at $80,000. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but investigators say it doesn't appear suspicious.

DUBUQUE COUNTY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO