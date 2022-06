Manu Tuilagi has been ruled out of England’s tour to Australia after undergoing a knee operation.Tuilagi’s club Sale described it as “a routine procedure”, but it is another blow for the player during an injury-hit career.The 31-year-old centre would undoubtedly have been a key part of England head coach Eddie Jones’ plans for three Tests against the Wallabies in July.In a statement, Sale said: “Sale Sharks can confirm that Manu Tuilagi has undergone a routine procedure on his knee which will rule the 31-year-old out of this summer’s England tour to Australia.“The club, in close consultation with England Rugby, have...

RUGBY ・ 1 DAY AGO