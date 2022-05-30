Border Crossings: Gareth Dunlop

On this date, back in 1952 in Poteet, Texas, The King of country music was born. We’re talking about George Strait, the man who’s arguably the best to ever do it when it comes to country music. The legend turned 70 years old today, so I thought it...
There will be a new guitar player in Evanescence the next time the band hits the stage. The band revealed that Jen Majura, who has been with the Amy Lee-led group since 2015, will no longer be performing with the band. "It has been a very special chapter in the...
Two pieces of music history are hitting the open market ... the lyric sheets to a pair of Bob Dylan's most famous tracks ... and they're gonna cost six or seven figures!!!. The folks over at Moments In Time are selling Bob's original handwritten lyrics to his 1965 hits "Like a Rolling Stone" and "Mr. Tambourine Man."
The internet has been buzzing about Zach Bryan for a few years now. The intensity of that buzz increased by leaps and bounds when he signed with Warner Records and announced his debut studio album, American Heartbreak. After months of waiting and hype, the album finally dropped and it was everything we could have wanted. The 34-track offering broke single-day streaming records and brought the Oklahoma native’s global streaming numbers into the billions. Now, Zach Bryan is getting his due from the Billboard charts.
Phoebe Bridgers has released an official video for her single, ‘Sidelines’. Watch the video below. The video features behind-the-scenes footage from her current ‘Reunion Tour’ shot by her brother Jackson. Bridgers performed the slow-building track at Coachella for the first time in April and originally wrote the song for Hulu’s latest Sally Rooney adaptation, Conversations With Friends.
If you could go back in time for a do-over, what would you do differently? In the case of singer-songwriter Joe Pug, he decided to revisit his 2008 debut EP and give it a thorough remake, adding a full band and infusing a decade and a half of life experience into songs that remain personal and fan favorites.
For the first time in her career, Carly Pearce is now set to headline a show at the famous Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on October 26, 2022. Carly took to Instagram to share the news. She wrote, “I’ve dreamt of headlining my own show at the legendary @theryman for years & it’s finally happening!!! Presale tickets go on sale tomorrow using CARLY29 + all other tickets go on sale FRIDAY! I truly can’t wait for this magical night. See y’all there.”
It's right there in the tour moniker. "The End of the Road" is coming for KISS, and in a new interview, guitarist Tommy Thayer revealed that the end of KISS as touring entity may signal the end of his time being in bands. Speaking with Vinyl Writer Music (as tipped...
June 1 (UPI) -- American indie rockers Yeah Yeah Yeahs released a music video Wednesday for the band's first new song in nine years. The song, "Spitting Off the Edge of the World," is the lead single from the New York band's upcoming album Cool It Down, which is due out at the end of September.
