Kirkland’s: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (AP) _ Kirkland’s Inc. (KIRK) on Tuesday reported a fiscal first-quarter loss of $7.9 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Brentwood, Tennessee-based company said it had a loss of 63 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 62 cents per share.

The home decor retailer posted revenue of $103.3 million in the period.

