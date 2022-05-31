ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Joe: Maybe, just maybe there's an opportunity this time on red flag laws, background checks

MSNBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA bipartisan group of senators, led by Sens. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., and John...

www.msnbc.com

The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
MSNBC

On gun reforms, Mitch McConnell tries to limit the conversation

In the aftermath of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, many looked to Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, not for solutions, but for hints about what might be possible. After all, in a Senate where filibusters have become the norm, there’s a broad understanding that any new measures designed to protect the public would need at least 10 GOP votes in the upper chamber.
UVALDE, TX
MSNBC

GOP seeks criminal charges against Supreme Court leakers

Ever since a draft Supreme Court opinion suggesting it's poised to overturn federal abortion rights leaked earlier this month, Republicans have been hysterical over the likely ruling — the world's worst-kept secret — being revealed to the public. Now, they’re out for blood. In reality, former President...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Trio of House Republicans are the latest to face ethics questions

When it comes to congressional Republicans and ethics controversies, the past couple of weeks have been a little rough for GOP leaders. Yesterday, as Roll Call reported, the problem got a little worse. There is “substantial reason to believe” Reps. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, and John Rutherford, R-Fla., both violated the...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

The irony of a Republican lamenting the loss of moderate Dems

When Donald Trump traveled to Nebraska last month to headline a rally, the former president didn’t explicitly endorse Rep. Don Bacon’s GOP primary rival, but he did encourage his followers to “vote like hell against” the incumbent congressman. It didn’t work: Bacon won his primary by...
NEBRASKA STATE
MSNBC

Feds escalate probe: Trump ally Navarro hit with subpoena after MAGA plot admission

Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro has been hit with a criminal subpoena in a major escalation in the Department of Justice’s insurrection probe. The DOJ demands Navarro face a grand jury and provide prosecutors with any records he has related to Jan. 6. MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on the major development in the probe and explains how the DOJ may indict Navarro for his defiance after he admitted to a plot to overturn the 2020 election on The Beat.May 31, 2022.
POTUS
MSNBC

Republicans still can’t shake their Hillary Clinton obsession

In theory, former Attorney General Bill Barr finds himself in a difficult position. The Republican tapped special counsel John Durham to investigate the investigation into the Russia scandal, and the entire three-year effort is proving to be a fiasco. Durham’s failed and misguided prosecution of Michael Sussmann this week was the latest embarrassment, but it doesn’t stand alone.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Losing: DeSantis-Trump law defeated in new free speech case

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has been attacking Americans’ First Amendment freedoms through laws punishing views he opposes and trying to mandate what social media companies publish. An appeals court ruled his social media law violates the First Amendment and illegally tried to push his viewpoints. MSNBC Chief Legal Correspondent Ari Melber reports on the setback, and how DeSantis has used big government power to target speech while claiming the opposite.May 31, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
MSNBC

To end 'Roe,' GOP-appointed Justice says pregnant women were prosecuted in 1600s

The unprecedented leak of a draft opinion by Justice Alito to overturn abortion rights is stoking nationwide debate, as many advocates and commentators warned GOP-appointed Justices would take this approach despite pledging otherwise at confirmation hearings. Social commentator and comedian Samantha Bee offered such warnings for years. Bee, the first woman to host a late-night satire show and host of "Full Frontal with Samantha Bee," joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss women’s rights, her comedy and commentary in this area, and why she views the draft Supreme Court opinion as “wildly out of touch."June 1, 2022.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Durham fails to secure conviction of Clinton lawyer: 'He lost, badly.'

DOJ special counsel John Durham, who carried Donald Trump's hopes of showing his Russia scandal to have political roots, failed to convict Clinton campaign lawyer Michael Sussmann of lying to the FBI. Daniel Goldman, former assistant U.S. attorney characterizes the loss as "a humiliation." June 1, 2022.
DURHAM, NC
MSNBC

Scott Pruitt’s Trump-era troubles start to catch up with him

It’s difficult to say which member of Donald Trump’s team was the most controversial, but Scott Pruitt, who led the Environmental Protection Agency, is certainly in the running for the top slot. After all, the Oklahoma Republican abused his office to such a ridiculous extent that he found himself at the center of at least 14 investigations.
POTUS
MSNBC

Jail: Facing criminal subpoena, Trump aide threatens Biden, Pelosi, Fauci | Navarro MSNBC Interview

Justice Department prosecutors have served former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro a criminal grand jury subpoena after he was held in contempt of Congress for defying the Jan. 6 committee. In his first interview since receiving the subpoena, Navarro joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss his lawsuit against the Jan. 6 committee, warning Melber if the Republican Party returns to power in 2024 they will utilize legal tools against President Biden and their political opponents.June 3, 2022.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

Navarro speaks out as first Trump aide facing criminal subpoena for Jan. 6 | MSNBC Exclusive

DOJ prosecutors have served former Trump White House aide Peter Navarro a criminal grand jury subpoena after he spoke out about his plot to keep Donald Trump in office and was held in contempt of Congress for defying the Jan. 6 committee. This is the most serious legal move regarding the insurrection the Justice Department has taken against anyone who worked in the Trump White House. In his first interview since receiving the subpoena and on the day he was supposed to testify before the grand jury, Navarro joins MSNBC’s Ari Melber to discuss the subpoena. Navarro tells Melber he has “responded” to the DOJ about the subpoena, but dodges questions regarding whether he has provided any documents to the DOJ.June 3, 2022.
POTUS

