Plymouth County, IA

Tuesday News, May 31

By Klem Web Team
KLEM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlymouth County has a new Emergency Management Coordinator. Rebecca Socknat was introduced to the Board of Supervisors today. Socknat has 21 years of experience in emergency services, including 15 years of such training in the military, and 6 years working for Emergency Services in Woodbury County. Socknat replaces Duane Walhof, who...

klem1410.com

KLEM

Friday News, June 3

The raffle of an A-R-15 style rifle that had been scheduled this weekend at the Sioux City Bandits indoor football game has been indefinitely postponed. Brett Funke (FUNK), the team’s marketing and sales director, says plans for the fundraiser began a year ago, after a similar gun raffle on “military night.”
SIOUX CITY, IA
KBUR

Four Iowa motorcyclists die in separate holiday weekend crashes

Des Moines, IA- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. Radio Iowa reports that a man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock.
DES MOINES, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

Lawsuit against Woodbury County deputy dismissed by federal judge

SIOUX CITY -- A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Le Mars, Iowa, man who said a Woodbury County Sheriff's deputy conducted an unlawful search of his vehicle during a traffic stop. Chief U.S. District Court Leonard Strand ruled that Ryan McMurtrey failed to meet a deadline...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
voiceofalexandria.com

GOP primary in Northwest Iowa's House District 4 is a showdown between two 20-somethings

With the Iowa House District 4 Republican primary on June 7, youth is the name of the game. Three-term incumbent Rep. Skyler Wheeler, a 29-year-old direct care worker from Hull, is running against 22-year-old Larchwood resident Kendal Zylstra, who recently graduated from Dordt University and works as a tax professional and small business owner.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Former NW Iowa Deputy Sentenced To 40 Years For Stealing Pain Meds

(Sioux City, IA) — A former Plymouth County Deputy Sheriff has been sentenced to up to four decades in prison on theft and burglary charges. Forty-three-year-old Aaron Leusink (LOO-sink) was accused of stealing prescription pain medication and other property from the evidence room at the sheriff’s department and from two pharmacies — as well as homes in the area. Leusink had over 16-hundred pills in his possession when he was arrested in the spring of 2020. Leusink, who pleaded guilty to eleven different charges, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for first-degree burglary, ten years for second-degree burglary, and five years for felonious misconduct in office — for a total of 40 years in prison. Eight other counts for burglary, theft and unlawful possession of prescription drugs will be served concurrently.
SIOUX CITY, IA
Sioux City Journal

Latest Woodbury County court report

Marquetta Henderson, 37, South Sioux City, second-degree fraudulent practices; sentenced May 25, five years prison suspended, three years probation. Jonathan Antonio Chable, 27, Sioux City, eluding (habitual offender enhancement), second-degree theft (habitual offender enhancement), probation violation; sentenced May 26, probation revoked, 15 years prison. Gerald Lee Dickes Jr., 37, Sioux...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
KLEM

Amber Judy Arens

Amber Judy Arens, age 39, of Le Mars, IA passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center & Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at All Saints Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars with Father Bruce Lawler officiating and Deacon Paul Gengler assisting. Burial will follow at the Remsen Community Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m. all at the church. Visitation will resume 1 hour before the funeral on Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com. The vigil prayer service and funeral will be live streamed at www.allsaintslemars.org.
LE MARS, IA
KELOLAND TV

Woman hospitalized following near-drowning incident

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — A woman is in the hospital following a near-drowning incident Thursday evening. According to the Yankton County Sheriff’s Office, authorities responded to a report of a female drowning in the water at the free beach area off Toe Road in Yankton. The female was...
YANKTON, SD
KLEM

Esther Hamilton

Esther Hamilton, 97 of Merrill, Iowa, passed away on Wednesday, June 1, 2022 at Accura Healthcare of Le Mars. Funeral Service will be 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at Merrill First United Methodist Church in Merrill, Iowa. Burial will follow at Hillside Cemetery in Merrill. Visitation with the family present will be at 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at the church.
MERRILL, IA
kynt1450.com

Alicia Hummel Murder-Seven Years Later

Seven years ago today, 29-year-old Alicia Hummel from Sioux City was murdered at Myron Grove west of Vermillion. The case remains unsolved to this day. The cause of death was drowning, but injuries to Hummel’s head and a cut on her neck led investigators to rule Hummel’s death a homicide.
VERMILLION, SD
Sioux City Journal

100-acre Plymouth County farm sells for $2.6M at auction

LE MARS, Iowa -- A farm in Plymouth County sold for $25,000 an acre on Friday, a price more than twice as high as the average in the county. Bruce R. Brock, whose Brock Auction Company conducted the sale, said the land -- about 96.33 acres of farmland and a 3.67-acre farm place at 38625 200th St., a gravel road about 5 miles southeast of Le Mars -- sold for a total of more than $2.6 million.
PLYMOUTH COUNTY, IA
KELOLAND TV

2 people injured in crash on SD Highway 50

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Authorities in Vermillion are investigating a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The Vermillion Fire EMS Department says they were called to a crash on South Dakota Highway 50 between 471st Ave and 472nd Ave around 2:30 p.m. On scene, authorities found a pickup truck...
VERMILLION, SD

