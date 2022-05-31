Tuesday News, May 31

Amber Judy Arens, age 39, of Le Mars, IA passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Sanford USD Medical Center & Hospital in Sioux Falls, SD. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, June 6, 2022, at All Saints Parish – St. Joseph Catholic Church in Le Mars with Father Bruce Lawler officiating and Deacon Paul Gengler assisting. Burial will follow at the Remsen Community Cemetery in Remsen, IA. Visitation with family present will be 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday with a vigil prayer service at 7 p.m. all at the church. Visitation will resume 1 hour before the funeral on Monday at the church. Services have been entrusted to Fisch Funeral Home & Monument in Remsen. Condolences may be sent online to www.fischfh.com. The vigil prayer service and funeral will be live streamed at www.allsaintslemars.org.
Comments / 0