India's 2021-22 sugar output up 15% year-on-year -industry

 3 days ago
NEW DELHI, May 31 (Reuters) - India's sugar mills have so far produced a record 35.2 million tonnes of the sweetener in the current season to September 2022, the National Federation of Cooperative Sugar Factories Ltd, a producers' body, said on Tuesday.

Sugar season in India, the world's biggest producer, starts from Oct. 1.

Mills churned out 30.6 million tonnes of sugar between Oct. 1, 2020, when the previous season began, and May 30. 2021, the federation said in a statement.

India imposed restrictions on sugar exports for the first time in six years on May 24, capping this season's exports at 10 million tonnes. read more

Reporting by Mayank Bhardwaj; Editing by Kirsten Donovan

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

