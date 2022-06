The Home Office has made “no final decision” on plans to house up to 1,500 asylum seekers in a disused North Yorkshire RAF base, according to a letter sent to the local council.Around 60 men had been due to move to the proposed new “reception centre” in Linton-on-Ouse by the end of May.But the controversial plans appear to have been delayed, with a letter to Hambleton District Council saying ministers had not yet decided on whether to send asylum seekers to the village, near York.A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We can confirm that the chief executive of Hambleton...

IMMIGRATION ・ 1 DAY AGO