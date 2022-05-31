ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

CAMP: Family Fun at Westfield Century City

By Sarah Auerswald
momsla.com
 3 days ago

Say Hello to CAMP, a new family experience space and store, now open at the Westfield Century City Mall. Combining both shopping and playing in a new, hybrid environment, CAMP answers the question: “what should we do today?”. This is a sponsored post, in partnership with CAMP. CAMP...

momsla.com

Comments / 0

Related
Laist.com

The Rise Of Lady Lowriders And Other All-Women Car Clubs In LA

Stories like these are only possible with your help!. Your donation today keeps LAist independent, ready to meet the needs of our city, and paywall free. Thank you for your partnership, we can't do this without you. The metal flakes painted onto Sandy Avila’s car glisten as she reaches under...
LOS ANGELES, CA
welikela.com

Things To Do This Weekend in L.A. [6-3-2022 to 6-5-2022]

We’ll say this after reviewing the list we’ve arranged for the upcoming weekend: It feels good to have so many signature local events returning to normal, in-person activity after what seems like the longest two years of our lives. Here’s hoping for a very normal(ish) summer to come.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBC Los Angeles

Dance DTLA Returns With Free, Under-the-Stars Fun

If you consider yourself to be a dance-out-loud-er, the sort of person that will shake a hip in pretty much any spot a hip can be shaken, then you're like the sort of reveler that appreciates a joyful, pay-nothing, enjoy-the-evening event centered around movement. And Dance DTLA?. It certainly is...
HIP HOP
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Malibu, CA
Local
California Society
City
Los Angeles, CA
State
California State
Los Angeles, CA
Society
Caroline at EatDrinkLA

Where to get Free Donuts this Friday

This Friday, June 3rd, is National Doughnut Day 2022! It's a holiday created in 1938 by The Salvation Army to honor the women who served doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Now we all use it as an excuse to eat doughnuts all day--but at this point in our post-pandemic lives, I think we all need a little more sweetness.
LOS ANGELES, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Downey:- Best Places to Visit in Downey, CA

Downey, located 13 miles southeast of downtown Los Angeles, is a suburb in southeast Los Angeles County. It is part of the Gateway Cities. It is also the birthplace for the Apollo space program. It also houses the oldest functioning McDonald’s in the world. Columbia Memorial Space Center. The...
DOWNEY, CA
nohoartsdistrict.com

The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie

There’s a gorgeous new store in the NoHo Arts District – The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie!. The Seafood Shop Gourmet & Charcuterie owner Leriza Reyes developed an incredible wholesale seafood business supplying the finest restaurants and hotels in Los Angeles over the last 20 years with her late husband Andy. Their dream was always to have their own retail outlet to complement their already established business. However, when Andy passed away, Leriza was determined to honor him by creating the store they had always wanted. Lucky for us, she chose NoHo!
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
pasadenaweekly.com

Former inmates tell ‘Stories from the Inside/Out’

“All that you touch You Change. All that you Change Changes you. The only lasting truth Is Change.” —Octavia E. Butler, “Parable of the Sower”. Committed to the principle that “every human being has a story to tell,” TheatreWorkers Project has been fostering a powerful form of documentary theater since 1983 that helps current and former inmates tell their stories through writing, choreographed movement and music.
PASADENA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Westfield Century City#Family Fun#Summer Camp#Design#Toys
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
NewsBreak
Netflix
artforum.com

Samella Lewis (1923–2022)

Art historian, artist, and curator Samella Lewis, who played a vital role in shepherding the work of Black artists into the canon of American art, died of renal failure May 27 in Torrance, California, at the age of ninety-nine. Lewis, the author of the pathbreaking volumes Black Artists on Art (1969) and Art: African American (1978), was additionally the founder of the Museum of African American Art in Los Angeles and a cofounder of the journal Black Art: An International Quarterly. She was also a professor at Scripps College, where she taught for nearly fifteen years. Through these endeavors, she ineluctably shaped global and local perceptions of African American art history, opening up pathways and illuminating perspectives that continue to offer fresh insight.
TORRANCE, CA
Canyon News

Dr. Jay Goldberg, 53, Identified As Hiker Killed

PACIFIC PALISADES— The man who died while hiking in Will Rogers State Park on Sunday, May 29, has been identified as 53-year-old, Dr. Jay Goldberg. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office determined a myocardial infarction, or a heart attack, as the cause of death. At 11:39 a.m on...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Santa Clarita Radio

Mom Starts GoFundMe After Daughter Passes From Fentanyl Overdose

A GoFundMe has been started after a woman died of a fentanyl overdose while grieving the death of her grandmother. Tricia Gilbert started the GoFundMe last Tuesday to help with finances after her daughter, who worked at the Sand Canyon Animal Hospital in Santa Clarita, died of an overdose, according to Gilbert.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
Canyon News

Help Needed To Locate Jose Rivera Lopez

LAUREL CANYON—The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate, Jose Rivera Lopez, 82, who was last seen on Wednesday, June 1, around 11:45 a.m., near the 6300 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard. He suffers from dementia, COPD and Hypertension. Jose does not operate a vehicle and was last traveling on foot.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thedowneypatriot.com

Kaiser Permanente's new north tower opens to patients

DOWNEY — Kaiser Permanente Downey began admitting patients into its new North Tower earlier this week. The North Tower expansion adds 72 telemetry beds, two operating rooms, interventional radiology, and a dedicated Emergency Department entrance to the existing 352-bed hospital, as well as new technology. It also enlarges the...
DOWNEY, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old student shot in front of Grant High School in Van Nuys

VAN NUYS, Calif. - A 16-year-old student was rushed to the hospital after being shot outside a high school in the San Fernando Valley Wednesday afternoon. SkyFOX was over the heavy police scene outside Grant High School in Van Nuys. The Los Angeles Police Department says a 16-year-old boy was...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy