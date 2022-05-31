ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Assassin's Creed Origins goes 60 FPS on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S this week

By Anne-Marie Ostler
Update: Ubisoft has confirmed that the 60 FPS boost update for Assassin's Creed Origins will be available on June 2 for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

The publisher made the news official after Microsoft revealed the next round of releases for Xbox Game Pass . Origins will become part of the service on June 7, but it seems we don't have to wait that long before getting to enjoy the game at a smoother frame rate.

Original story: A 60 FPS update for Assassin's Creed Origins could drop as early as next week.

A teasing tweet from Ubisoft suggests that we could soon be enjoying Assassin's Creed Origins' stunning Egyptian setting in 60 frames-per-second on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. The tweet, posted on the official Assassin's Creed Twitter page, displays an image of Assassin's Creed Origins protagonist Bayek beneath the words "The wait is almost over."

Back in December, Ubisoft announced that it was "looking into adding 60 FPS support for Assassin's Creed Origins" . At the time, the company didn't indicate when we should expect the visual boost for new-gen consoles. But further evidence that 60 FPS support could be imminently added to the game comes from Twitter account PlayStation Game Size . The account claims that Assassin's Creed Origins update 1.60 has been added to the PSN database, which reportedly enables a "higher framerate when running on PlayStation 5".

It was recently revealed that Assassin's Creed Origins is making its way to Xbox Game Pass next month , on June 7, so Ubisoft could be planning to release the update at the same time as the game arrives on Xbox's subscription service. Of course, the company could be just teasing the arrival of Assassin's Creed Origins to Game Pass, but either way, we won't have to wait long to find out.

The next Assassin's Creed game , codenamed Rift, is reportedly in the works. It's said to star Basim from Assassin's Creed Valhalla and won't feature a massive open world like those seen in Valhalla, Odyssey and Origins. Instead, it will be smaller in scope with more of an emphasis on stealth.

If you're looking for something similar to Ubisoft's iconic stealth series, take a look at our guide to games like Assassin's Creed to take a leap of faith on.

