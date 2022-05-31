Play SCAR Runner now to be in with a chance of winning a ROG Strix SCAR 17 SE gaming laptop powered by the latest Intel® Core™ i9 processor

(Image credit: Rog)

ROG is giving gamers a double present on May 17th, when a new chapter of Citadel XV, SCAR Runner, arrives on Steam alongside the launch of the Strix SCAR 17 SE - a new flagship gaming laptop in the ROG range. This new free-to-play ROG gaming experience will see players take on frenetic free running challenges and devious puzzles to help PKD, one of the superhuman G.A.M.E.R. heroes fighting the oppressive rule of a government that doesn't care about its people.

This new instalment in the ROG Saga challenges players to wall run their way through Goeman City, a giant, neon lit cyberpunk urban sprawl. Using quick feet and reflexes, alongside an energy grapple, to scale the bleak industrial heights and rooftops in search of PKD. After receiving a cryptic message it's up to you to race against the clock to find the missing G.A.M.E.R. hero and the information he has that can prevent disaster. As well as your ability to scale the walls and buildings of Goeman City, you'll also have to solve fiendish puzzles to progress, which is where that top of the range Strix SCAR 17 SE gaming laptop comes in...

Tying the release of both Scar Runner and the Strix SCAR 17 SE together, you'll be able to find clues hidden on the chassis of the laptop that can only be revealed under UV light. Finding this hidden information will help you in progressing your quest in-game to find PKD before it's too late.

That Strix SCAR 17 SE gaming laptop is a top of the range platform, packing in an Intel® Core™ i9-12950HX processor 16 core CPU, capable of reaching up to 5.2GHz on its performance cores. This powerful CPU delivers unrivaled mobile performance and allows you to game at your best! The highest spec model also packs in a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU for rock solid performance in a stylish ROG case. You'll also get ROG's innovative cooling system, that combines a custom vapour chamber with an exclusive Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU to keep things cool while playing even the most demanding games.

You can find out more about Scar Runner here (opens in new tab), or follow ROG on Twitter for updates, and see more on the ROG Strix Scar 17 range here (opens in new tab). And, if you want to be in with a chance to win a game changing ROG Strix SCAR 17 SE powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 processor, then you can enter this giveaway simply by playing SCAR Runner. Follow the instructions at the link and you could be eligible to win a range of prizes all the way up to an ROG Strix SCAR 17 SE, with a complete peripheral package thrown in as well.