Play SCAR Runner now to be in with a chance of winning a ROG Strix SCAR 17 SE gaming laptop powered by the latest Intel® Core™ i9 processor

By Sponsored
 3 days ago
(Image credit: Rog)

ROG is giving gamers a double present on May 17th, when a new chapter of Citadel XV, SCAR Runner, arrives on Steam alongside the launch of the Strix SCAR 17 SE - a new flagship gaming laptop in the ROG range. This new free-to-play ROG gaming experience will see players take on frenetic free running challenges and devious puzzles to help PKD, one of the superhuman G.A.M.E.R. heroes fighting the oppressive rule of a government that doesn't care about its people.

This new instalment in the ROG Saga challenges players to wall run their way through Goeman City, a giant, neon lit cyberpunk urban sprawl. Using quick feet and reflexes, alongside an energy grapple, to scale the bleak industrial heights and rooftops in search of PKD. After receiving a cryptic message it's up to you to race against the clock to find the missing G.A.M.E.R. hero and the information he has that can prevent disaster. As well as your ability to scale the walls and buildings of Goeman City, you'll also have to solve fiendish puzzles to progress, which is where that top of the range Strix SCAR 17 SE gaming laptop comes in...

(Image credit: Rog)

Tying the release of both Scar Runner and the Strix SCAR 17 SE together, you'll be able to find clues hidden on the chassis of the laptop that can only be revealed under UV light. Finding this hidden information will help you in progressing your quest in-game to find PKD before it's too late.

That Strix SCAR 17 SE gaming laptop is a top of the range platform, packing in an Intel® Core™ i9-12950HX processor 16 core CPU, capable of reaching up to 5.2GHz on its performance cores. This powerful CPU delivers unrivaled mobile performance and allows you to game at your best! The highest spec model also packs in a NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti Laptop GPU for rock solid performance in a stylish ROG case. You'll also get ROG's innovative cooling system, that combines a custom vapour chamber with an exclusive Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on both the CPU and GPU to keep things cool while playing even the most demanding games.

(Image credit: Rog)

You can find out more about Scar Runner here (opens in new tab), or follow ROG on Twitter for updates, and see more on the ROG Strix Scar 17 range here (opens in new tab). And, if you want to be in with a chance to win a game changing ROG Strix SCAR 17 SE powered by an Intel® Core™ i9 processor, then you can enter this giveaway simply by playing SCAR Runner. Follow the instructions at the link and you could be eligible to win a range of prizes all the way up to an ROG Strix SCAR 17 SE, with a complete peripheral package thrown in as well.

GamesRadar

Valve delays official Steam Deck dock because of production issues

Valve's official Steam Deck docking station has been delayed indefinitely due to production issues. The company says (opens in new tab) the delay is "due to parts shortages and COVID closures at our manufacturing facilities," but adds that actual Steam Deck units will not be affected by these issues. Valve previously said it hoped to have the official dock available in late spring, but it seems that plan won't come to fruition.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

New Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer reveals four-player co-op, Legendaries, and Lechonk the Pig

The new Pokemon Scarlet and Violet trailer has given us so much more information about the upcoming Gen 9 game. One of the first new bits of information we get from the trailer is the introduction of the two new professors, Professor Sada (in Pokemon Scarlet) and Professor Turo (in Pokemon Violet). According to the freshly updated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet website (opens in new tab), the pair are both carrying out research into "certain lore passed down in the region."
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

