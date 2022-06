CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - A Champaign man is charged with murder in connection to an October 2021 deadly shooting. Demarco Lucas, 35, was arraigned on a charge of first degree murder for the Oct. 7, 2021 shooting. Police said they responded at 3:12 a.m. on that date to the 500 block of W. White St., where they found 42-year-old Charles Evans suffering from multiple life-threatening gunshot wounds to his torso and arm. He was in an alley.

CHAMPAIGN, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO