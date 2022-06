After preaching for the Unitarian Universalist Church of Columbia last Sunday, a woman of the congregation came to me and asked, “What should we say to our children given the recent shootings in Texas?” I have pondered this question and similar ones for a while now. What is wrong with us? Why is human life so trivial to so many? After the series of shootings we have experienced in this country, clearly there is a hole in our hearts.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO