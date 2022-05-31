Portion of Hwy 93 in Le Sueur closes for repairs

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation says repairs to an off ramp of Highway 169 are nearing completion. MNDOT says the Highway 169 northbound off ramp to Lookout Drive and Center Street in Mankato/North Mankato is expected to open to traffic on Saturday, June 4 by 6 p.m.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Repairs on the Highway 169 Bridge near Lookout Drive in Mankato are almost complete. MnDOT says the northbound portion of the bridge getting onto Lookout Drive and Center street is expected to reopen on Saturday. The southbound off-ramp will be closed for at least another week...
Quiet weather conditions will continue with a nice mix of sunshine and dry conditions despite higher allergens in the area. Windy conditions will stick around today as temperatures hover below-average with little to no rain for the next few days.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Parts of Riverfront Drive is temporarily closed for the weekend. The road is under development for the Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project. The project will change the roadway design between Plum and Rock Streets, in which sidewalks, parking locations, and road lanes will be redesigned. During the...
MONTGOMERY, Minn. (KEYC) - Portions of Highway 13 near Montgomery are closed at the moment following a semi-on-car crash this morning. The road is closed between 171st Avenue and County Road 140 for all traffic except emergency vehicles. A detour is in operation on 151st Ave, the road connecting Highway 99 to County Road 21.
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Riverfront Drive Demonstration Project will begin Monday in Mankato. The setup for the demonstration will take place this Friday and the road will be closed through the weekend. “We are going to get rid of the existing paving markings and install new paving markings. Some...
Not only are the teachers excited to bridge the education gap and apply real-world, company-branded projects into the classroom, but the student are, as well. Benda is joining with other Republicans in endorsing Brad Finstad in his run to fill the seat in congress. Road closed following crash in Montgomery.
UPDATE: 9:40 p.m. – Power has been restored to all customers as of 7:15 p.m. An Xcel Energy spokesperson says the outage was caused by a car hitting a piece of equipment. (KNSI) – More than 1,000 electric customers in south St. Cloud, Clear Lake and Clearwater lost power on Tuesday evening.
A Mankato-based organization is raising money to help children in Ukraine. Southern Minnesota candidates file for August primary. Tuesday was the deadline for candidates to file for the Aug. 9 primary election in Minnesota. Connecting Kids program receives $9,700 water safety grant. Updated: 8 hours ago. The grant from the...
HOWARD LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Massive flames burned down a barn with tens of thousands of chickens in Wright County.
The fire started late Saturday night at Forsman Farms in Howard Lake, causing major damage.
The Trebesch family thought they would spend Saturday night around their bonfire, but just after 10 p.m. they noticed massive flames across the field at Forsman Farms.
“It was unbelievable how quick it grew, it was insane,” Andy Trebesch said. “It was the whole sky, it was quite large.”
(credit: Dassel Fire Dept.)
They called 911. Firefighters from multiple agencies across Wright County showed up, many...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two rounds of severe storms struck Minnesota on Memorial Day, with the second round bringing hurricane-force winds and some possible tornadoes.
The wind toppled power lines across the state, causing more than 70,000 reports of power outages across Minnesota.
One unconfirmed tornado struck the small town of Forada, located about 10 miles south of Alexandria. Douglas County Emergency Manager Julie Anderson tells WCCO-TV that the storm damaged an estimated 100 structures, but luckily no one was killed, and there were no major injuries reported.
The worst of the damage in Forada is along Forada Beach, hugging the shoreline of...
(Willmar MN-) A Willmar man was hurt Wednesday when the tractor he was driving was struck by a truck near Maynard. The state patrol says it happened at 9:45 a.m. on Highway 23 at Chippewa County Road 4. 23-year-old Evan Jolly was traveling northbound on 4 in a WRKH tractor, and was crossing Highway 23 when he was struck by a truck traveling westbound on 23, driven by 65-year-old David Wolf of Clara City. Wolf and his passenger weren't hurt, but Jolly was taken to Rice Hospital in Willmar with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two residents of Big Lake were among the three people injured Sunday afternoon in a two-vehicle traffic crash in Kanabec County. The State Patrol reports that around 4 PM Sunday, a Ford passenger car was stopped at a stop sign at Timber Ridge Lane and Highway 65 at the same time that a Kia passenger car was southbound on Highway 65. Officials say the Ford pulled out in front of the southbound Kia while attempting to make a left turn to go northbound on Highway 65, and the Kia t-boned the Ford in the driver’s side.
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - It’s officially June which means it’s time to break out the lawn mower as “No Mow May” wraps up. The city of North Mankato is one of many cities which participated in the pollinator-friendly event. Staff is reminding residents to come...
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 40-year-old Twin Cities man died Thursday morning after his SUV collided with a semi truck in southern Minnesota.
The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened around 9:45 a.m. on Highway 13 near Montgomery, which is roughly 55 miles south of Minneapolis. A Dodge Journey was going north on the highway when it collided head-on with a southbound semi.
The SUV’s driver, Joshua Almendinger of Cottage Grove, was killed. The semi’s driver, a woman from Green Bay, Wisconsin, was not harmed.
Investigators do not believe alcohol played a role in the crash. Almendinger was not wearing a seat belt.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Genesis Gaona, from Minneapolis, is making the most of her Memorial Day weekend spending time outside. She was planning to hike in Taylors Falls Monday.
But she’s keeping a close eye on the severe weather threat for late afternoon and evening.
“I might just come [to Bde Maka Ska] instead because it’s closer to home,” Gaona said.
WCCO Meteorologist Lisa Meadows says Monday has a moderate risk for severe weather.
“It’s not gonna be a rainout all day by any means, but when it comes to severe weather, they do popup very fast,” Meadows said.
She says the...
The Minneapolis Fire Department has confirmed its crews have been battling a blaze at Building 53, at 6271 Taylor Avenue. A release from the department says windy conditions hampered efforts to extinguish the fire. As of 6:30 p.m. the fire was still burning. Two firefighters were treated for burns to...
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - You’ve probably seen them buzzing around. While some are used for leisure, and others are used for work. Kelsey and Lisa visited the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office to see how drone usage is taking flight among officers.
HUDSON, Wis. (FOX 9) - The threat of severe weather is putting a damper on many people’s holiday weekend plans, as the risk of damaging hail and high winds was forecast throughout Minnesota and western Wisconsin Sunday evening. Just outside of Hudson, Wisconsin at Willow River State Park, plenty...
