A spacecraft has spied a spiky “hedgehog” on the sun and watched a solar flare in ways never done before. The Solar Orbiter, a collaboration between the European Space Agency and NASA, launched in February 2020 and is now looping around our star (SN: 2/9/20). On May 18, researchers released images from the spacecraft’s closest solar flyby yet. That flyby took place March 26 when the orbiter flew within about 48 million kilometers of the sun, closer than Mercury is.

ASTRONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO