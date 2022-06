GREENVILLE, S.C. — A doctor who once worked at a South Carolina hospital has been identified as one of the victims of the mass shooting in Oklahoma. Dr. Stephanie Husen, a doctor of osteopathic medicine who once worked at Greenville Memorial Hospital, was one of two physicians, a receptionist and a patient who were killed during a shooting inside a Tulsa medical building on Wednesday.

GREENVILLE, SC ・ 5 HOURS AGO