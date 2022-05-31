ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.K.

U.K. Prime Minister Johnson reportedly will bring back imperial measurements

 3 days ago

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The queen of England is approaching her platinum jubilee, and to coincide with her 70...

The Independent

Spectator explains why he booed Boris Johnson at jubilee thanksgiving service

A man who booed Boris Johnson as he arrived at St Paul's cathedral on Friday (3 June) for the platinum jubilee thanksgiving service has justified his actions, saying that it was "inappropriate" that the prime minister attended the service.Clement Jacquemin, a French citizen who has lived in the UK for 21 years, said that Johnson should have stayed at home, and that he was leaving the country because the prime minister "is a disgrace." Click here to sign up to our newsletters.
U.K.
US News and World Report

UK's Johnson Jeered on Arrival at Platinum Jubilee Service

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was greeted with a chorus of boos and jeers as he arrived at a Service of Thanksgiving for Queen Elizabeth on Friday, in a public reflection of the growing pressure on his leadership. Climbing the steps of St Paul's Cathedral towards leading members...
POLITICS
Boris Johnson
Daily Mail

'I can still remember the gasps': Queen left the whole room in shock after delivering a speech in Gaelic at Dublin Castle in 2011, David Cameron recalls, as Edna Kenny claims Prince Philip made 'massive effort' to get visit right

The Queen left the whole room in shock when she delivered a speech in Gaelic during a historic visit to Ireland in 2011, David Cameron has revealed. The former Prime Minster had joined Her Majesty and Irish Taoiseach Enda Kenny during a visit to Dublin Castle, which Prince Philip helped her to prepared for 'astutely'.
U.K.
The Independent

When was the Queen’s coronation?

As the country gears up to celebrate 70 years of the Queen’s reign - the first time in British history that a monarch has reached this milestone - many people are reflecting on the Queen’s years of service.A programme of events to honour the 96-year-old have been scheduled across an extended bank holiday in early June, known as the platinum jubilee celebrations.Scheduled events include a platinum jubilee concert, Trooping the Colour, a pageant and a Service of Thanksgiving. But when was the Queen’s coronation and what did it involve? Here’s everything you need to know.What is a coronation?A coronation is...
U.K.
U.K.
TheDailyBeast

Queen Elizabeth Forced to Abort Landing as She Arrives in London for Platinum Jubilee

An aircraft carrying Queen Elizabeth to London for her official platinum jubilee celebrations was forced to abort its landing with seconds to spare because of a lightning storm. The queen had flown down after a short break at her Balmoral residence when the storm hit and her pilot was ordered to make a “go-around” at RAF Northolt to the northwest of London on Tuesday evening. The Embraer 135 private jet circled London for 15 minutes before the storm lifted and the plane landed safely. The Sun said the 96-year-old monarch was unruffled by the “mid-air drama’” and was driven straight to Buckingham Palace, past fans are already camping out before this weekend’s events. A palace insider told the newspaper: “In circumstances like this you take no risks and it was right to abort landing during lightning strikes.”
U.K.
Connecticut Public

Soaring energy prices multiply the challenges for Ukraine's allies in Europe

The European Union is determined to end its reliance on Russian oil and gas. This week, EU members agreed to ban most Russian oil imports to punish Moscow for its war in Ukraine. But soaring energy prices compounded the challenges for Ukraine's allies in Europe. To learn more, we turn to Ben Cahill. He is a senior fellow at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Ben, good morning.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Connecticut Public is an essential source for truth, information and ideas that connects the citizens of Connecticut to their communities and to the world. Through our mission to inform, educate and inspire the people of Connecticut, we seek to connect and empower them through outstanding journalism, storytelling, education and experiences that make our state a more extraordinary place to live, work and play.

