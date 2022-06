My first impression of Indians, which we now describe as Native Americans, wasn’t very positive. Our community movie theater ran many Friday night specials which starred cowboys who were always the good guy and fighting for justice against the bad-guy Indians. It was easy to hate the Indians then, however, now that I’m older and wiser that child-like dislike has changed to respect for the Native-American culture.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 16 DAYS AGO