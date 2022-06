New York Yankees pitcher Nestor Cortes said he was not offended by an insensitive remark made by Minnesota Twins broadcaster Jim Kaat. "I'm sure, you know, he didn't really mean it, and people make mistakes, but it didn't offend me at all,'' Cortes said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). "So, you know, I don't really have anything more than just that, honestly."

