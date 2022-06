After a scheduled hiatus two weeks ago, the game show Name Your Price was expected to air its Season 1 finale on Thursday. However, that did not happen. On Monday, G4 TV, the channel that airs the show, dropped its schedule for the week, and Name Your Price was nowhere to be found. While network staples Xplay, Attack of the Show! and Attack of the Show: Vibe Check were still airing, the programming alert revealed "the Name Your Price season 1 finale will air next Thursday, May 26th, instead."

TV SHOWS ・ 13 DAYS AGO