Click here to read the full article. The climactic half of Ozark‘s final season propelled the drama to a dominant win on Nielsen’s weekly streaming chart for May 2 to 8. With more than 3.3 billion minutes of streaming, the series accounted for 40% of the week’s Top 10. The second part of the latest (and final) season debuted on April 29. The median age of Ozark viewers is around 50, according to Nielsen, and the audience remains evenly split between males and females. Through its four seasons, the show has established itself as one of the top-performing originals in Netflix history. Another...

TV SERIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO