Pembroke Pines, FL

One dead after crash sets car on fire in Pembroke Pines

By Elitsa Bizios
WSVN-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A crash in Pembroke Pines caused a vehicle to catch on fire causing one fatality. The...

wsvn.com

CBS Miami

3 killed, 2 injured in crash on State Road 836

MIAMI - Three women died Friday night and two men were injured following a crash on State Road 836. Police said the crash happened at about 11:20 p.m. when a sedan was traveling westbound on SR 836 in the area of NW 107 Avenue when it collided into an SUV.Authorities said the collision caused the sedan to lose control and collide into the median guardrail. The sedan then drove through the guardrail, off of the roadway, where it collided into a tree in the center median grassy area.There were a total of 5 occupants in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The roadway was shutdown for approximately 6 hours during the investigation.   
MIAMI, FL
WSVN-TV

1 person transported following shooting on I-95

HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a shooting on Interstate 95. The incident took place on the right shoulder in the southbound lanes just north of Ives Dairy Road along the Dade/Broward line, Friday morning. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue was on the scene...
HALLANDALE BEACH, FL
Pembroke Pines, FL
Accidents
City
Pembroke Pines, FL
Local
Florida Accidents
Pembroke Pines, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

Roads reopen after tractor-trailer jackknifed along I-595 in Davie

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - A tractor-trailer caused traffic trouble in Davie. The truck jackknifed on Interstate 595 at University Drive, Thursday morning. Several westbound lanes were blocked by the vehicle as officials worked to remove it. The road has since reopened. Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This...
DAVIE, FL
NBC Miami

Woman Who Survived Rollover Crash Told Not to Drive

"No driving" is one of the conditions that a Broward judge listed for a woman jailed after a rollover crash in Fort Lauderdale. Sarah Elizabeth Manescalchi, 43, was arrested after her vehicle drove down an embankment, hit some trees, and flipped at Federal Highway and Interstate 595 near the airport, the Broward Sheriff’s Office said.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate double shooting in North Miami Beach

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a double shooting in North Miami Beach. Officials responded to the scene at the North Miami Beach Library along Northeast 164th Street, Wednesday night. When officers responded to the scene, they found two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. Both victims...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Elderly woman with dementia missing from Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit is asking for the public’s help to locate an 88-year-old woman missing from Pompano Beach. According to detectives, Irena Cohen was last seen around 5 p.m. in the area of 900 NE 23rd Terrace in Pompano Beach, Wednesday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Woman struck, killed by Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A deadly Brightline crash took place in Pompano Beach. 7Skyforce video shows the railroad tracks, the train and the covered body of a woman that was struck by a Brightline train going southbound, near the intersection of East Copans Road and North Dixie Highway. Fire...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Flooding in Fort Lauderdale, drivers advised to seek alternate routes

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Flooding has been reported in Fort Lauderdale Saturday. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, there is flooding along Powerline Road, between Commercial Boulevard and Cypress Creek Road. Northbound and southbound lanes on Powerline Road will be closed between Northwest 56th Street and 59th Court...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

2 loaded weapons found on campus belonging to Somerset Academy principal

PARKLAND, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials found some loaded firearms on a school campus and they said they belong to the principal. Two loaded guns were found on the campus of Somerset Academy in Parkland, Thursday. They were found inside a bag that was left unattended inside the school located on 8401 N. University Drive.
PARKLAND, FL

