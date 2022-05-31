2 people killed in Madison County motorcycle crash

PICKAWAY – In 2019 Ohio State Trooper Jason Phillps was severely injured in a wrong way crash, since then Phillps has been on a long road to recovery. In June of 2019 at approximately 2:40 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to locate a possible impaired driver reported to be in the area of milepost 155 on Interstate 71. The trooper was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes. As a result of the crash, both vehicles caught fire.

