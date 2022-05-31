ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, OH

2 people killed in Madison County motorcycle crash

By Natalie Comer
WSYX ABC6
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two people are dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Madison County Monday afternoon. According to the West Jefferson Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the accident happened around 4:30...

abc6onyourside.com

Comments / 0

Related
WSYX ABC6

One dead after car crash in Whitehall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — One person is dead after a car accident in Whitehall Friday morning. According to police, the crash happened on South Hamilton Road at Fairway Boulevard. The car collided with construction equipment and a utility pole, police said. No other information has been released at this...
WHITEHALL, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Madison, OH
City
Englewood, OH
County
Madison County, OH
Columbus, OH
Crime & Safety
City
Columbus, OH
Local
Ohio Crime & Safety
Madison County, OH
Crime & Safety
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Accidents
Columbus, OH
Accidents
Madison County, OH
Accidents
sciotopost.com

Plaque Awarded to Pickaway County Trooper Jason Phillps for Valor

PICKAWAY – In 2019 Ohio State Trooper Jason Phillps was severely injured in a wrong way crash, since then Phillps has been on a long road to recovery. In June of 2019 at approximately 2:40 a.m., a trooper was dispatched to locate a possible impaired driver reported to be in the area of milepost 155 on Interstate 71. The trooper was struck head-on by another vehicle traveling south in the northbound lanes. As a result of the crash, both vehicles caught fire.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
WSYX ABC6

Franklin County hit with two double homicides within five days

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Franklin County Sheriff's office now searching for suspects after two double homicides in less than a week. "We are going to do everything we can to make sure the westside doesn't become the wild west," Franklin County Chief Deputy Rick Minerd said. "I can't recall the last time we have had, back-to-back double homicides, in such a period of time."
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Traffic Accident#Wsyx#The West Jefferson Post#Price Hilliards Road#Oshp#Grant Medical Center
WSYX ABC6

18-year-old injured in east Columbus aggravated robbery, shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — An 18-year-old is injured after an attempted robbery led to a shooting in east Columbus Wednesday night. Police said a 15-year-old male and an 18-year-old male were walking in the area of Seymour Avenue and East Livingston Avenue around 10:45 p.m. when they were approached by four young males.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

VIDEO: Deputy shoots man in Marysville confrontation

Warning: Viewers may find the video above hard to watch, and NBC4 has edited it because of its sensitive nature. MARYSVILLE, Ohio (WCMH) – Authorities have released bodycam and dashcam video Thursday from a deputy-involved shooting that left a man dead in Marysville. According to Marysville police, someone called 911 around 6:30 p.m. Monday to […]
MARYSVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man missing from southwest Columbus found

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Police say a man who was reported missing from southwest Columbus has been found.   Edwin Lynn Reese, 74, was last seen at about 11:30 a.m., Tuesday, near Parkwick Drive and Georgesville Road.  Shortly after announcing Reese was missing, police confirmed he had been found.
COLUMBUS, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Helmets
WSYX ABC6

2 people killed in homicide, crash on west side

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A car crash led to the discovery of a homicide late Tuesday night when Franklin County investigators determined a driver had been shot on the west side. The sheriff’s office received a 911 call about the crash on West Broad Street under I-270 around 11:30...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Missing teenage girl from Lewis Center found safe

LEWIS CENTER, Ohio (WCMH) — The Delaware County Sheriff’s Office says a teenage girl who was missing from Lewis Center has been found. Madelyn Johnson was last seen by her parents at 6:30pm Monday and last made contact with her mother Tuesday evening via text, per the sheriff’s office. On Thursday, the sheriff’s office announced […]
LEWIS CENTER, OH
WTAJ

Johnstown teen busted with stolen cars, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An unlicensed teenager faces felony charges after he allegedly was caught driving two vehicles in May and crashed one of them by Sheetz on Central Avenue, according to police reports. On May 6 around 4:23 a.m., 18-year-old Matthew Robert Farmer crashed a 2007 Chevrolet Impala at the intersection of Central […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
10TV

Dash, body camera video of deputy who fatally shot man in Marysville released

MARYSVILLE, Ohio — The Union County Sheriff's Office has released dash camera and body camera video showing the moments a deputy fatally shot a man in Marysville Monday evening. The dispatch center for the Marysville Division of Police received a call about a person, 33-year-old Matthew Todhunter, pointing a...
Times Gazette

Greenfield woman gets 48 months for selling meth

A Greenfield woman was sentenced to 48 months in prison for an amended count of aggravated trafficking in methamphetamine and permitting drug abuse this week in Highland County Common Pleas Court. Kathy Sparks, 56, was sentenced to 36 months in prison for one count of aggravated trafficking in meth, a...
GREENFIELD, OH
iheart.com

Drug bust in Pickaway County

A Mount Sterling man is in custody in Pickaway County, after being arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking and weapons charges. Pickaway County Sheriffs Deputies received a call about a vehicle which was swerving all over the roadway on US Rt 23 in the area of South Bloomfield. South Bloomfield police located the vehicle west of the village on SR 316, and the driver was stopped for a traffic violation. 22-year-old Steven T. Nott initially gave officers false information as to his identity. A probably cause search of Nott's vehicle revealed suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and other items of drug paraphernalia. Nott was placed under arrest and transported to the Pickaway County Jail without incident.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
peakofohio.com

Boater still critical after accident on Indian Lake

ODNR released a statement Monday afternoon regarding a boating accident on Indian Lake Monday. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources is investigating an incident that left a boater injured at Indian Lake State Park. Witnesses say the boater went into the water around 10:30 a.m. on Monday and was unconscious...
LOGAN COUNTY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy