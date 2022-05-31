2 people killed in Madison County motorcycle crash

A Mount Sterling man is in custody in Pickaway County, after being arrested Wednesday on drug trafficking and weapons charges. Pickaway County Sheriffs Deputies received a call about a vehicle which was swerving all over the roadway on US Rt 23 in the area of South Bloomfield. South Bloomfield police located the vehicle west of the village on SR 316, and the driver was stopped for a traffic violation. 22-year-old Steven T. Nott initially gave officers false information as to his identity. A probably cause search of Nott's vehicle revealed suspected crystal methamphetamine, a loaded handgun, and other items of drug paraphernalia. Nott was placed under arrest and transported to the Pickaway County Jail without incident.
