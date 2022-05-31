ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Menendez Jr. eyes congressional seat as critics cry nepotism

By Sophie Nieto-Munoz
New Jersey Monitor
New Jersey Monitor
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J8Zl6_0fvZeoyI00

Rob Menendez Jr., left, is seeking to represent a group of towns once represented by his father, Sen. Bob Menendez. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Within days of Rep. Albio Sires announcing he would not seek a new term in Congress this November, a group of New Jersey Democrats coalesced behind their favored choice to succeed him: Rob Menendez Jr.

Menendez is familiar with the district, which includes most of Hudson County. His father, Sen. Bob Menendez, represented much of the area for more than a decade before he was elected to the U.S. Senate in 2006.

The younger Menendez has no experience in elective office, but being the son of a congressman, he said, he knows what the job entails.

Rob Menendez’s push to follow in his father’s footsteps is hardly unprecedented. Dozens of members of political dynasties have been elected to Congress, from Prescott and George H.W. Bush to Ron and Rand Paul to Frank and Lisa Murkowski.

In the past two decades, about 7% of U.S. representatives have had a family member serve before them, according to Daniel Smith, a Columbia University professor who has studied the issue.

“It’s definitely not a given” that a candidate with a famous last name will win their race, Smith told the New Jersey Monitor, “but dynastic candidates usually enjoy strong advantages in terms of name recognition, campaign finance, and networks.”

Menendez said voters on the campaign trail have not asked him about the claims of nepotism that his critics have leveled. Only the press asks, he said.

“When you talk to voters, the most important thing is figuring out solutions to the economic, educational issues and challenges they’re facing,” he said. “That’s what people are most concerned about, and that’s what we continue to stay focused on.”

Sires represents the 8th Congressional District, which includes most of Hudson County and parts of Essex and Union. It’s solidly Democratic, so the winner of the June 7 primary is widely expected to win the November general election. Menendez faces two Democrats, David Ocampo Garajales and Ane Roseborough-Eberhard (like Menendez, they do not have experience holding public office). The Republican primary has one candidate, Marcos Arroyo.

The son of a senator

In an interview, Menendez discussed his upbringing in Union City, a dense, working-class Hudson County community that has long attracted Cuban immigrants, like his grandparents. His father was an elected official by the time he was 19 — when he captured a seat on the Union City school board — and his mother was a teacher.

The story of his grandparents — who came to America to seek a better life — “drives me every single day,” he said.

“And I’ll say this, I think we’ve done more interviews, more community events, than anyone else running, so when I say we’ve been working hard every day, we absolutely have and that’s why we’ve been fortunate to have the success we have,” he said.

Menendez, who lives in Jersey City, said he wants to push for policies that will help the middle-class, working families of the 8th District. He wants to reauthorize the expanded child tax credit that expired last year, which he believes will go a long way for parents who can’t afford expensive child care.

Menendez said he also wants to push for more affordable housing and health care and address the rising cost of goods. He wants to advocate for labor rights, he said, and would sign on to the Protecting the Right to Organize Act, legislation that would make it easier for workers to unionize.

Menendez is currently a Port Authority commissioner and attorney at Lowenstein Sandler. He explored seeking the Jersey City mayoralty last year but ended up not running.

He waves away criticism of his campaign as one built on nepotism.

“We work every single day to build a broad coalition of folks who see our vision and agree with it, and who believe this is how we move the district and the country forward,” he said.

Data scientist Seth Isaac Stephens-Davidowitz suggested in a New York Times opinion piece from 2015 that among men, sons of senators have an 8,500 times higher chance of becoming senator than an average citizen.

Smith, the Columbia professor, said anyone who is legally eligible has the right to run for office and get elected by voters. But as elections become more expensive and only well-connected candidates like Menendez have the resources to be competitive, “we risk getting worse representation.”

“Upward mobility in life and in politics is increasingly constrained, as the rich get richer and everyone else finds it harder to even stay afloat,” he said.

While voters tend to dislike the idea of political dynasties, he said, they still support their favorite local son or daughter.

The elder Menendez is a divisive figure. He’s well-known in the Latino community for being a fierce proponent of overhauling immigration laws and helping new residents get their citizenship, and has won decisive victories in his last three general election matchups. But he also faced federal bribery charges in 2015 that ended in a mistrial, followed by a surprisingly weak performance in the 2018 Democratic primary. Survey firm Morning Consult says he is one of the 10 least popular U.S. senators .

Sen. Menendez did not respond to several requests for comments.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cVn1j_0fvZeoyI00

David Ocampo Garajales said he knew it would be an uphill battle competing against Menendez. (Courtesy of Ocampo Garajales)

‘Taking bold stances’

If Menendez’s congressional bid was inspired by his father, David Ocampo Garajales’s campaign was inspired by the younger Menendez.

After reading an article describing a round of Democrats who endorsed Menendez to succeed Sires before Menendez had even declared himself a candidate, Ocampo Garajales said he decided the race needed an outsider.

“It wasn’t so much about Menendez as a person but what it represents, and what that is is more of the same, and a way to not let people choose who represents us,” Ocampo Garajales said in a recent interview. “I don’t think more of the same is going to get us out of any of the challenges we’re facing.”

Ocampo Garajales argued that during his time door-knocking, he’s come across plenty of people who take issue with Menendez “inheriting” the 8th District seat.

While they have some policy disputes, Ocampo Garajales emphasized most of his criticism doesn’t necessarily lie with Menendez: It’s with a system that allows the son of a sitting senator to begin the race far ahead of anyone else who wants to compete.

“What’s not fair is the process by which this happened,” he said. “In New Jersey, the Democratic Party has a track record of lacking transparency. Getting all those endorsements before even announcing, I don’t know if I’ve ever seen that before. It’s more of the same, but it’s also nepotism.”

Ocampo Garajales, who lives in Jersey City, said he isn’t accepting any money from PACs or lobbyists, so he knows this will be an uphill battle against Menendez (Menendez’s campaign is sitting on a bit more than $424,000, and Ocampo Grajales has $6,635). But Ocampo Garajales believes he has the “winning message.” He wants more investment in affordable housing and public transit and would like stricter review of projects like a power plant plan in Newark opposed by environmentalists and the Amazon hub planned for Newark airport.

Ocampo Garajales calls himself a progressive candidate, and supports policies like the Green New Deal and Medicare For All. He said it’s important to the working-class residents of northern New Jersey who cannot afford to fix their homes after they flood and pay exorbitant prices for prescription medicine.

“I believe people in this district deserve a representative who works as hard as they do. Every single year it gets harder for them to make their ends meet, so I think that it takes someone who has a sense of urgency that this moment calls for,” he said. “That’s why I’m taking bold stances and being unambiguous about it.”

Ocampo Garajales is new to the district, registering to vote here on Jan. 9, a week before launching his campaign. He said he grew up in Ridgefield Park in Bergen County, and had been registered there until he moved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TFfzO_0fvZeoyI00

Ane Roseborough-Eberhard in an interview declined to attack her opponents. (Courtesy of Roseborough-Eberhard)

Public school teacher also eyeing seat

Ane Roseborough-Eberhard has had a whirlwind of a life. She’s lived in dozens of places, from Switzerland to Germany to Israel, and has had several career changes. She said she’s always had the desire to serve on the national scale and began her campaign when she found out Sires was stepping down.

In an interview, she said her campaign is self-financed.

“I’m not taking a dime from anybody. No one’s endorsing me because I’m not taking any money,” she said.

She said she focuses on her “practical politics and practical policies,” like funding public education, including higher education. She also believes all communities should have teen recreational centers, thinks campaign finance laws should be revamped, and wants more investment in public transit.

She said she didn’t want to attack Menendez’s run. Everyone has their own strengths, she said.

“For myself, my strategy can work because of the experiences I’ve had in music, entrepreneurship, the public sector,” she said. “Maybe my strategy doesn’t work for other people. I feel good about what I’ve done so far, and I can look at myself in the mirror and keep moving on.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

The post Menendez Jr. eyes congressional seat as critics cry nepotism appeared first on New Jersey Monitor .

Comments / 2

Related
New Jersey Monitor

Three Republicans competing for chance to unseat Gottheimer in November

The three Republicans vying to take on Democratic Rep. Josh Gottheimer in North Jersey’s 5th Congressional District have presented very different personas they hope will snag them a primary win next month. Nick De Gregorio is the military hero who will fight for Americans in Congress like he did in war zones, Frank Pallotta is […] The post Three Republicans competing for chance to unseat Gottheimer in November appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lisa Murkowski
Person
Bob Menendez
Person
Rand Paul
Salon

"Phony" Joe Manchin slammed for demanding lower drug prices after killing bill to lower drug prices

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. Progressives within and beyond Congress took aim at Sen. Joe Manchin on Tuesday after the West Virginia Democrat infamous for blocking his own party's priorities took to Twitter to call for lowering prescription drug prices.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

Biden says AR-15 owners who say they need weapons to ‘take on the government’ would be extremely outgunned

Gun activists who claim they need the type of weapons used in a pair of deadly mass shootings earlier this month to defend themselves from hypothetical government tyranny would be hopelessly outgunned, President Joe Biden has said. Mr Biden, who spoke to reporters upon returning to the White House for Memorial Day, said he has been “pretty motivated” to enact new gun safety laws long before he travelled to Ulvalde, Texas to meet with the families of victims and survivors of the mass shooting that claimed 21 lives at Robb Elementary School last week.He said he has made a point...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nepotism#Campaign Finance#U S Representatives#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Democrats#The U S Senate#Columbia University#The New Jersey Monitor
BET

More Than 20 Black Staffers Leave the Biden White House, Causing Concerns of a ‘Blaxit’

Upon assuming his tenure as president, Joe Biden promised that his staff would reflect the diversity of the nation and he did open the doors for people of all backgrounds to come in, but those doors for some have swung both ways. According to a new report, what some are claiming is normal and expected staff turnover as 20 Black staffers leave their White House jobs, others have dubbed the departure “Blaxit.”
POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Pro-choice Republican moves back to Montana to try to block Zinke from Congress

When Matt Jette found out Ryan Zinke was running for Congress again, he decided to pack up his life in Florida and move back to Montana. Once he returned, the 49-year-old educator filed to run for Congress as a Republican in Montana’s western congressional district. “I had a window there to enter the race against […] The post Pro-choice Republican moves back to Montana to try to block Zinke from Congress appeared first on Daily Montanan.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Switzerland
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Amazon
POLITICO

The House Ethics Committee is investigating the timing of three GOP lawmakers' stock trade reporting.

The panel is looking into Reps. John Rutherford of Florida, Pat Fallon of Texas, and Chris Jacobs of New York. Trading troubles: The House Ethics Committee said Tuesday it was investigating three Republican lawmakers — Reps. John Rutherford of Florida, Pat Fallon of Texas, and Chris Jacobs of New York — who face allegations of stock trading law violations. Concerns were raised about the timeliness of their reporting of trades and other securities transactions.
TEXAS STATE
POLITICO

The words Biden DID say

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. JOE BIDEN’s response to an avowed racist killing 10 people at a predominantly Black Buffalo grocery store has been defined, in part, by what’s been left unsaid.
BUFFALO, NY
New Jersey Monitor

Woman fired for posting anti-Black Lives Matter comments loses appeal

A company that fired an employee after she criticized the Black Lives Matter movement online did not break the law, an appellate panel ruled Friday. Heather McVey sued the AtlantiCare and Geisinger health systems, alleging the First Amendment did not allow them to fire her because of her Facebook posts. But the appellate judges’ Friday […] The post Woman fired for posting anti-Black Lives Matter comments loses appeal appeared first on New Jersey Monitor.
SOCIETY
New Jersey Monitor

New Jersey Monitor

Trenton, NJ
2K+
Followers
707
Post
345K+
Views
ABOUT

The New Jersey Monitor is an independent, nonprofit and nonpartisan news site that strives to be a watchdog for all residents of the Garden State. When policy makers are making decisions, our reporters will tell you what they’re doing, why they’re doing it and how their actions matter to you. When a public official behaves badly, we’ll expose it. When there’s a story that hasn’t been told, we’ll find it. We strive to hold powerful people accountable and explain how their actions affect New Jerseyans from Montague to Cape May.

 https://newjerseymonitor.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy