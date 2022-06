Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., said on Tuesday that the Democrats are "all-in" on high gas prices and suggested nothing will change as long as they are in charge. "What’s going to get it to go down? The Biden administration is not making it easier to drill and we’re the safest drillers in the world. They’re not open to this at all. They’ll have a soundbite and say they are, but they’re not," Scott told "America Reports."

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO