After watching CBS 2's investigation of food for the homeless being trashed by outreach workers, Los Angeles City Controller Ron Galperin was astounded at what he saw. "I don't know if there's much of a greater sin than throwing good food away especially when people are hungry," he said. CBS 2's investigative team and David Goldstein caught workers with the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority throwing away county-funded food into the dumpster repeatedly for weeks. "It's outrageous," said Galperin. "It's insulting. It is disturbing and unfortunately, it's not surprising."Galperin conducted a scathing audit on LAHSA in 2019 and found that outreach workers failed...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO