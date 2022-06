Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Got pets? Hey, my name is Romulus and I’m a 9-month-old chihuahua/jack Russell terrier mix! I’ve been in and out of the shelter a few times…I’m not a bad boy, I just haven’t found the right home yet! So what does my ideal home look like? LOTS of pets are a must. NOT a fan of little kids, but dog-savvy families with kiddos should still inquire! I should note that I’m almost totally house trained and do well in my crate. Just give me a little guidance, consistency, and patience and I’ll give you the sweetest dog you’ve ever owned! The adoption fee is $150.

INDIANA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO